VNS Health Selects Nevvon to Modernize Training for Personal Care Workforce

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VNS Health has selected Nevvon as the caregiver training and compliance platform for its Personal Care business, advancing the organization’s strategy to modernize workforce development and strengthen training, onboarding, and compliance for more than 7,000 home health aides. As New York State's largest nonprofit home care provider, VNS Health Personal Care delivers essential in-home support that helps individuals live safely and independently in their homes and communities.Through this partnership, VNS Health Personal Care will implement Nevvon’s digital training platform to streamline onboarding, standardize compliance education, and provide caregivers with accessible, consistent learning experiences.“Our focus is helping providers build stronger, more scalable caregiver operations,” said Allan Levine, Chief Commercial Officer at Nevvon. “VNS Health is a mission-driven organization with high standards for quality and compliance. We are proud to support the VNS Health Personal Care team with a platform that reduces administrative burden, accelerates onboarding, and helps caregivers begin their work prepared and confident.”Nevvon’s platform centralizes required training, automates compliance tracking, and reduces manual processes that can slow hiring and place additional demands on supervisory staff. By digitizing and standardizing training delivery, VNS Health Personal Care aims to improve onboarding efficiency and workforce readiness while maintaining rigorous quality standards.“At VNS Health, we are committed to delivering exceptional care while supporting our home health aides with the tools and training they need to succeed,” said Jim Rolla, Senior Vice President, Personal Care, VNS Health. “Selecting Nevvon allows us to modernize our training approach, improve consistency, and better equip our Personal Care workforce to meet the needs of the individuals and families we serve throughout New York.”The partnership reflects a shared commitment to operational excellence, regulatory compliance, and an enhanced caregiver experience.About VNS Health Personal CareAs part of VNS Health, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit home- and community-based healthcare organizations, VNS Health Personal Care combines compassionate caregiving with more than 130 years of experience delivering care in the home. VNS Health Personal Care provides personalized in-home support that helps individuals live safely and independently in their homes. Serving communities across New York City, Long Island, Westchester, and Rockland counties, VNS Health Personal Care offers home health aide and personal care services tailored to the unique needs of each individual and family.Learn more at www.vnshealth.org About NevvonNevvon is an innovative e-training provider for caregivers, offering accessible, multilingual, and engaging training that simplifies compliance and empowers caregivers to deliver better care. Nevvon’s mission is to improve caregiver education, efficiency, and outcomes. Visit www.nevvon.com to learn more.

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