Deputy President Paul Mashatile commemorates 125th Anniversary of Mama Charlotte Maxeke's Legacy

Deputy President Paulus Mashatile on the occasion of commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Mama Charlotte Maxeke's Legacy

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has hailed the religious leader, social and political activist, Charlotte Maxeke, as living proof that education is not just a ladder for the individual but also a torch for the collective.

Deputy President Mashatile delivered the message virtually at the 125th Graduation Anniversary Memorial Lecture held at the CSIR in Pretoria on 20 June 2026.

The lecture honoured the extraordinary legacy of Mama Charlotte Maxeke.

This year marks 125 years since Maxeke became the first Black woman in Southern Africa to obtain a university degree, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree from Wilberforce University in Ohio, United States of America, on 20 June 1901.

Her groundbreaking achievement opened doors for generations of Africans and laid the foundation for a lifelong legacy of educational advancement, women's empowerment, social justice, institution building, and African development.

"When colonialism tried to suppress African voices, when patriarchy tried to confine African women, and when poverty tried to limit African dreams, she defied them all. She brought her learning and experience back to South Africa, founded schools, led women's organisations , and was in the vanguard of the liberation struggle," said Deputy President Mashatile.

Deputy President Mashatile emphasised that Mama Maxeke's life teaches many that education is more than parchment and degrees.

"She taught us that learning must uplift the underprivileged, give voice to the voiceless , and open doors where walls once stood. She whispered to us across time that, ' If you rise, bring someone with you.'"

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Women's March of 1956.

Deputy President Mashatile said South Africa is reminded that the liberation of women is the liberation of nations , and that education remains the most powerful weapon against despair, corruption, and violence.

"Therefore, as we reflect on the towering legacy of Mama Charlotte Maxeke and the rich history of our country, it rests upon our shoulders to safeguard our incredible inheritance of resilience and the championing of equality. It is now in our hands to eliminate Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, to dismantle economic exclusion, and to uproot all forms of discrimination that continue to weigh upon women and girls," said Deputy President Mashatile.

Deputy President Mashatile said Maxeke's voice remains relevant today, emphasising that progress without humanity is meaningless , and innovation without compassion is hollow. Deputy Mashatile urged the youth to take over the torch and preserve her legacy.

"In these contemporary times of AI, technology , and digitalisation, her legacy advocates for technology that promotes inclusivity and shared knowledge, where each graduate illuminates the path for others, fostering a human-centred approach to technology. Where AI should serve as a tool to enhance opportunities rather than exacerbate exclusion. This enables young people to contribute to the economy and instil a sense of responsibility and excellence in the youth. Indeed, education should serve as a tool for empowerment, guiding future leaders to make impactful changes within their communities and the broader economic landscape," said Deputy President Mashatile.

Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke Institute (CMMI) continues to keep her legacy alive through programmes in education, agriculture, skills development, and women's empowerment.

For more information contact: Sthembiso Sithole (The Presidency) on 0783564355.

Media enquiries: Mr. Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840.

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