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The Business Research Company's Collation Shrink Film Market Report Highlights Key Segments, Regional Trends And Major Competitors

Expected to grow to $5.76 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The collation shrink film market has been witnessing steady growth fueled by increasing demand across various industries. As businesses seek efficient and secure packaging solutions, this market is set to expand further in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors driving its expansion, key regional insights, and the notable trends shaping its future.

Collation Shrink Film Market Size and Growth Outlook

The collation shrink film market has shown solid progress recently, with its value projected to rise from $4.1 billion in 2025 to $4.38 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth has been supported by a surge in packaged food and beverage consumption, a higher need for secure secondary packaging, the growing importance of retail-ready packaging, broader use in transport and logistics, and the rise of industrialization along with bulk goods transport. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $5.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. This promising outlook is underpinned by increased investments in recyclable and downgauged films, rising automation in packaging processes, growing demand for sturdy ecommerce transit packaging, expanding applications in pharmaceutical and personal care sectors, and a shift towards high-performance industrial collation films. Key trends anticipated over the forecast period include a surge in demand for high-strength multipack shrink films, growing preference for lightweight packaging, enhanced clarity retail display films, more durable transport-grade shrink packaging, and wider use of recyclable polyethylene-based films.

Download a free sample of the collation shrink film market report:

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Understanding Collation Shrink Film and Its Uses

Collation shrink film is a type of plastic packaging material designed to bundle multiple products together securely during storage, transport, and retail display. When heat is applied, the film shrinks tightly around grouped items, providing stability, protection, and easier handling. Usually made from polyethylene, this film is prized for its durability, transparency, and ability to keep products firmly in place throughout the supply chain.

Key Drivers Spurring Growth in the Collation Shrink Film Market

The increasing retail sales of packaged goods are a significant driver behind the collation shrink film market’s expansion. Packaged goods, which are pre-prepared, enclosed, and sealed products, appeal to consumers seeking convenience and time-saving options in their busy lives. Collation shrink film plays a vital role by bundling multiple units into one package, enhancing ease of handling and transportation, improving shelf presentation, and safeguarding products against damage during distribution. For instance, in January 2026, Australians spent about $12.23 billion on groceries, with households averaging $207 weekly, reflecting strong demand for packaged foods, beverages, and other essentials. This rising retail activity is directly contributing to the growth of the collation shrink film market.

View the full collation shrink film market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/collation-shrink-film-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Impact of Rising Production of Bottled and Packaged Beverages on Market Expansion

Another factor driving market growth is the increasing production of bottled beverages, canned drinks, and multipacks, which cater to consumers’ preference for convenient, on-the-go consumption. These beverage formats are packaged using shrink films that securely bundle multiple units, ensuring product stability during storage and transport while maintaining visibility and minimizing packaging waste. For example, soft drink consumption in Australia, which includes canned and bottled carbonated beverages, is expected to reach approximately 82 liters per capita by 2026, according to IBISWorld. This steady consumer demand for packaged beverages is fueling the adoption of collation shrink films.

Regional Market Share and Growth Dynamics in Collation Shrink Film

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the collation shrink film market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years. The market report provides a comprehensive overview of key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting global market trends and regional growth opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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