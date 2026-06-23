Minister John Steenhuisen announce another batch of 2 million Dollvet vaccines arrived at O R Tambo International Airport

The war on foot and mouth disease continues; Free State province reached one million vaccinations; more vaccines arrive

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen is pleased to announce that yet another batch of 2 million Dollvet vaccines arrived at O R Tambo International Airport to boost the battle against FMD. “I am also pleased to announce that the Agricultural Research Council (“ARC”) bottled 20 000 vaccines on 12 June 2026 with the process commencing for the bottling of another 20 000 before the end of June, which will bring our local production to 40 000 for the month. It remains imperative that we continue with the provision of a consistent supply of vaccine provision.”

The latest figures show that our provinces have heeded the call to vaccinate the cattle population at a faster pace. The department has reported that the total number of cattle vaccinated to date is 5 486 860. Steenhuisen was quoted as saying that he was particularly pleased with the pace at which the Free State Province was vaccinating with reaching 1 015 020 vaccinations as at 11 June 2026, commending MEC Rockman and her team under the leadership of Dr Jurgens Barnard.

The total number of vaccinations per province reported by the department are: the Eastern Cape 891 924, Free State 1 015 020, Gauteng 351 945, KZN 1 163 193, Limpopo 357 045, Mpumalanga 531 096, North West 753 522, Northern Cape 114 071, Western Cape 309 044.

“We will continue to work closely with the provinces and reiterate our call for faster vaccinations. It is also important that the feedlots utilise their allocations in order to keep the economic value chain going. I have also engaged with my Department and requested them to expedite the Section 9 Report which should reach my Office within the next day or two in order to bring additional reprieve to our farmers” Steenhuisen was quoted as saying. Department of Agriculture • Departement van Landbou • UmNyango wezokuLima • ISebe lezoLimo • UMnyango Wezolimo • Kgoro ya Temo • Lefapha la Temo • Lefapha la Temothuo • Litiko Letekulim

Minister Steenhuisen also wishes to extend his thanks to the private sector partners and veterinarians that are working effectively alongside the state in order to vaccinate at scale “the goal must remain: to work together to vaccinate as many cattle as possible as quickly as possible in order to end the current outbreak and place us on the path to ensuring that this is the last major outbreak of FMD in South Africa.”

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Director: Media Liaison Ministry of Agriculture

Email: joylenev@nda.gov.za

Mobile: 083 292 7399 or 063 298 5661

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