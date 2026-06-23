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Minister Siviwe Gwarube appoints seventh Umalusi Council

Umalusi welcomes new Council

Umalusi Executive Management is pleased to announce that the Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, has appointed the following people to serve on the seventh Umalusi Council from 8 June 2026 to 7 June 2030:

Name and Surname

Current Occupation

Prof TP Msibi Chairperson

Deputy Vice Chancellor: Teaching and Learning, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Prof CT Sehoole

Full Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Pretoria

Dr LG Mokotjo

Head: Academic Development Support Literacies, University of Johannesburg

Dr KM Dos Reis

Director, Dos Reis and Venter Education Association

Dr V Reddy

Retired Executive Director of the Education and Skills Development Research Programme at the Human Sciences Research Council

Prof DJ Hlalele

Dean: Faculty of Education, Sol Plaatje University

Dr SP Govender

Education Management Consultancy for Higher Education & Basic Education

Dr AZ Ngcobo

Head of Department for Science, Technology and Mathematics, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Dr L Mokwana

Deputy Director: Student Affairs, University of Pretoria

Dr I Shenall

Senior Manager: Education and Training Quality Assurance, Construction Education and Training Authority

Mrs KO Dederen

Retired Head of Department, Limpopo Department of Education

Dr M Madiope

Director: Academic Support Services, University of Mpumalanga

Mr MR Tywakadi

Retired Deputy Director-General, Institutional Development- Eastern Cape Department of Education

Prof R Govender

Dean of the Faculty of Education, University of the Western Cape

Prof NA Tshidzumba

Professor in Communication Science, University of South Africa

Dr MS Rakometsi

Chief Executive Officer: Umalusi

Dr W Green

Chief Executive Officer: Council on Higher Education

Mr V Naidoo

Chief Executive Officer: Quality Council for Trades and Occupations

Ms Nadia Starr

Chief Executive Officer: South African Qualifications Authority

The appointment comes after the term of the sixth Council, which was Chaired by Professor Yunus Ballim, came to an end on 7 June 2026.

Professor Thabo Msibi, who served as Deputy Chairperson of the sixth Council, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the seventh Council. The Chief Executive Officers of South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), Council on Higher Education (CHE), and Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) are members of Umalusi Council by virtue of their position as CEOs of sister organisations. Similarly, the CEO of Umalusi serves as a Council member by virtue of his position.

Minister Gwarube will welcome the new Umalusi Council at its inaugural meeting on 25 June 2026 at Umalusi Offices in Pretoria.

Acknowledging that the Council is responsible for maintaining full and effective control of Umalusi while providing strategic direction to management, Umalusi Executive and Senior Management is looking forward to engaging with the new Council members as they constantly review Umalusi’s policy framework and strengthen internal governance and quality assurance systems over the next four years.

Media Enquiries:
Biki Lepota
Senior Manager: Public Relations and Communications
Cell: 076 920 6184
E-mail: Biki.Lepota@umalusi.org.za

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Minister Siviwe Gwarube appoints seventh Umalusi Council

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