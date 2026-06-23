Minister Siviwe Gwarube appoints seventh Umalusi Council

Umalusi welcomes new Council

Umalusi Executive Management is pleased to announce that the Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, has appointed the following people to serve on the seventh Umalusi Council from 8 June 2026 to 7 June 2030:

Name and Surname Current Occupation Prof TP Msibi Chairperson Deputy Vice Chancellor: Teaching and Learning, University of KwaZulu-Natal Prof CT Sehoole Full Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Pretoria Dr LG Mokotjo Head: Academic Development Support Literacies, University of Johannesburg Dr KM Dos Reis Director, Dos Reis and Venter Education Association Dr V Reddy Retired Executive Director of the Education and Skills Development Research Programme at the Human Sciences Research Council Prof DJ Hlalele Dean: Faculty of Education, Sol Plaatje University Dr SP Govender Education Management Consultancy for Higher Education & Basic Education Dr AZ Ngcobo Head of Department for Science, Technology and Mathematics, University of KwaZulu-Natal Dr L Mokwana Deputy Director: Student Affairs, University of Pretoria Dr I Shenall Senior Manager: Education and Training Quality Assurance, Construction Education and Training Authority Mrs KO Dederen Retired Head of Department, Limpopo Department of Education Dr M Madiope Director: Academic Support Services, University of Mpumalanga Mr MR Tywakadi Retired Deputy Director-General, Institutional Development- Eastern Cape Department of Education Prof R Govender Dean of the Faculty of Education, University of the Western Cape Prof NA Tshidzumba Professor in Communication Science, University of South Africa Dr MS Rakometsi Chief Executive Officer: Umalusi Dr W Green Chief Executive Officer: Council on Higher Education Mr V Naidoo Chief Executive Officer: Quality Council for Trades and Occupations Ms Nadia Starr Chief Executive Officer: South African Qualifications Authority

The appointment comes after the term of the sixth Council, which was Chaired by Professor Yunus Ballim, came to an end on 7 June 2026.

Professor Thabo Msibi, who served as Deputy Chairperson of the sixth Council, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the seventh Council. The Chief Executive Officers of South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), Council on Higher Education (CHE), and Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) are members of Umalusi Council by virtue of their position as CEOs of sister organisations. Similarly, the CEO of Umalusi serves as a Council member by virtue of his position.

Minister Gwarube will welcome the new Umalusi Council at its inaugural meeting on 25 June 2026 at Umalusi Offices in Pretoria.

Acknowledging that the Council is responsible for maintaining full and effective control of Umalusi while providing strategic direction to management, Umalusi Executive and Senior Management is looking forward to engaging with the new Council members as they constantly review Umalusi’s policy framework and strengthen internal governance and quality assurance systems over the next four years.

Media Enquiries:

Biki Lepota

Senior Manager: Public Relations and Communications

Cell: 076 920 6184

E-mail: Biki.Lepota@umalusi.org.za