Correctional Services and partners hand over tool kits to parolees and probationers, 23 Jun

DCS and partners to hand over tool kits to parolees and probationers

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in partnership with EastC Technocentric Varsity and the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA), will hand over tool kits to parolees and probationers who have successfully completed various accredited skills development programmes.

The National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Mr Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, will preside over the handover ceremony on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, at EastC Technocentric Varsity in Kempton Park.

A total of 220 parolees and probationers will receive trade-specific tool kits following the successful completion of training programmes in Bricklaying Assistance, Plumbing Hand, Hot Water System Installation, and Renewable Energy Workshop Assistance.

The provision of these tool kits forms part of the Department's broader efforts to strengthen rehabilitation and social reintegration by equipping parolees and probationers with practical skills and resources to pursue sustainable livelihood opportunities. The initiative seeks to enhance employability, encourage self-reliance, and contribute to reducing the risk of reoffending.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Venue: EastC Technocentric Varsity, Kempton Park

Time: 10h00

Media confirmations, Mocheta Monama on 083 555 2188

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