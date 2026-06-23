Michigan-Based True Trade Brands Announces Limited Home-State Capsule Release

True Trade Brands Boot Campaign True Trade Brands

Workwear-inspired brand launches exclusive first release rooted in craftsmanship, durability, and Michigan community

This brand was built around the people we grew up around — hardworking communities that value craftsmanship, reliability, and taking pride in what they do.” — Founder, Anthony Consiglio, True Trade Brands

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Trade Brands, a Michigan-based workwear-inspired company focused on durable everyday essentials, is preparing for its official home-state debut with a limited capsule release designed to honor the people, work ethic, and communities that inspired the brand from the beginning.

Founded by Anthony Consiglio, True Trade Brands was built around a simple belief: quality products should work hard, last long, and feel authentic to the people wearing them.

Before any future large-scale expansion, True Trade Brands is intentionally starting with a smaller, community-focused release created for early supporters who want to help build a homegrown Michigan brand from the ground up. The limited launch gives Michiganders the opportunity to support the brand early, access unique pieces before broader availability, and be part of a release rooted in safety, craftsmanship, durability, and pride.

The first release will include 2,000 limited-edition units offered at special introductory pricing as a thank-you to the hardworking people and communities whose values, resilience, and everyday lives helped shape the identity behind the brand.

Leading the capsule release is the company’s signature collection for all individuals including; 313 Boot, a durable Kevlar-toed boot designed to combine workplace functionality, comfort, and clean everyday style. The launch also includes a selection of durable essentials, including denim, outerwear, and curated pieces designed for versatility and longevity.

The capsule collection includes:

The 313 Boot — Durable Kevlar-toed construction paired with a clean, elevated look designed for both work and everyday wear.

Boot-Cut Denim Jeans — Structured denim built for durability, movement, and long-term wear.

Water-Repellent Jacket — Rugged outerwear designed for layering, utility, and everyday function.

The True North Kit — A curated collection of signature items, including a limited surprise release.

True Trade Brands describes its approach as focused on timeless quality rather than trend-driven fashion. “Our products have high standards and quality you can trust,” said Anthony Consiglio.

“This brand was built around the people we grew up around — hardworking communities that value craftsmanship, reliability, and taking pride in what they do.” The True Trade Brands says the launch represents more than apparel. It reflects a long-term commitment to craftsmanship, community investment, and creating products people can genuinely rely on for years to come.

True Trade Brands continues exploring future growth opportunities around the country and an experiential showroom locally.

For more information and to shop the collection, visit www.truetradebrands.shop or follow @truetradebrands on Instagram.

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