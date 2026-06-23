Premier Oscar Mabuyane commends Eastern Cape residents for strong voter registration participation

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane commends Eastern Cape residents for strong voter registration participation and calls for peaceful democratic engagement

Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, has welcomed indications from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa, that the Eastern Cape Province is among the provinces that have recorded strong voter registration activity during the 2026 Local Government Elections voter registration weekend.

Initial reports from the IEC indicate that the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have emerged among the leading provinces in registration activity despite challenging weather conditions experienced in some areas.

Premier Mabuyane has expressed his appreciation to the people of the Eastern Cape for responding positively to the Electoral Commission’s call to register and verify their voter registration details ahead of the Local Government Elections scheduled for 4 November 2026.

“The encouraging turnout witnessed across our province this weekend demonstrates that the people of the Eastern Cape continue to value and protect the democratic gains for which so many sacrificed. Every voter registration represents a citizen choosing to participate in shaping the future of their community and our democracy,” said Premier Mabuyane.

The Premier further commended the Electoral Commission, electoral staff, community volunteers, traditional leaders, faith-based organisations, civil society formations and all stakeholders who contributed towards the successful implementation of the voter registration weekend across the province.

While welcoming the positive response from citizens, Premier Mabuyane urged all eligible residents who have not yet registered, as well as those who may have relocated or need to update their registration details, to continue making use of the available registration platforms before the voters’ roll closes.

The IEC has confirmed that online voter registration and voter information services remain available beyond the registration weekend.

Premier Mabuyane has made a special appeal to young people, particularly first-time voters, to seize the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

“As we commemorate Youth Month and reflect on the sacrifices of the generation of 1976, we must encourage today’s youth to honour that legacy through active democratic participation. The future of our municipalities, our communities and our country will increasingly be shaped by young people. Their voices, aspirations and concerns must therefore be represented at the ballot box”.

The Electoral Commission has repeatedly highlighted the importance of increasing youth participation in elections, noting that voter registration among younger South Africans remains an important priority ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Premier Mabuyane also used the opportunity to express concern regarding the continued incidents of political violence and politically linked killings that have occurred in various parts of the country, including within the Eastern Cape.

The Premier says the recent killing of Nelson Mandela Metro’s Councillor Sicelo Mleve in Gqeberha serves as a painful reminder that violence has no place in a Constitutional democracy.

“The right to differ politically is protected by our Constitution. Political competition must never descend into intimidation, threats or violence. We condemn all acts of political violence in the 3 strongest possible terms and call upon law enforcement agencies to continue their work to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book”.

“As we approach the Local Government Elections, we call upon all political parties, candidates, supporters and communities to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes peace, tolerance, mutual respect and democratic engagement. Elections must be contested through ideas, policies and programmes, not through violence and fear” added the Premier.

Premier Mabuyane has further urged communities to reject any attempts to destabilise the electoral process and to work together to safeguard the integrity of South Africa’s democratic institutions.

“The Eastern Cape remains committed to supporting free, fair and peaceful elections. Let us continue to engage one another respectfully, participate actively and demonstrate, once again, that our democracy is strengthened when citizens choose dialogue over division and participation over apathy”.

Enquiries: Sonwabo.mbananga - Director: Media Liaison Officer/ Spokesperson to the Premier

Cell: 082 045 3963

Email: Sonwabo.mbananga@ecotp.gov.za

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