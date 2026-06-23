MEC Lebogang Maile calls on members of the public and corporates to offer support to Coach Shakes Mashaba.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile visited football icon and respected coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba at his home earlier this morning to offer support and wish him a speedy recovery.

“We felt that we should come visit coach Mashaba after learning that he was not well. Coach Mashaba is in high spirits and very positive and looking forward to fully recovering. Those who know coach Mashaba will agree that he is generally a strong person and has demonstrated this throughout his career both as a player and coach. His contribution to football in our country is well documented and amongst the successes he achieved include guiding both the national youth and senior teams in different competitions. The coach is eager to recover and continue making his contribution to the country”.

“The family has given us permission to help them appeal for support from members of the public for donations that will contribute to ensuring that he gets the necessary medical care. Coach Mashaba has done a lot for our province and country and it’s time for us to reciprocate during his moment of need. We therefore call on all corporates and the people of South Africa to help in any way possible to ensure that coach Mashaba receives support and recovers”, said MEC Maile.

Those who wish to make contributions may use the following banking details as provided by the family:

Name: Nonhlanhla HP Mashaba

Bank Name: Capitec Bank

Account number: 2552962315

Branch Code: 470010

Media Enquiries:

Onwabile Lubhelwana

Spokesperson: MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 071 531 4513

Email: Onwabile.Lubhelwana@gauteng.gov.za

or

Phaladi Seakgwe

Director Communications: Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 0790751673

Email: phaladi.seakgwe@gauteng.gov.za

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