South Africa reaffirms call for climate finance, just transitions, adaptation and accelerated implementation at Bonn Climate Talks

South Africa has reaffirmed its call for a fair, ambitious and implementation-focused global climate response following the conclusion of the 64th sessions of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB64) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as the Bonn Climate Talks.

The talks took place in Bonn, Germany, from 8 to 18 June 2026 and brought together Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its Paris Agreement to advance technical negotiations ahead of COP31, which will be held in Antalya, Türkiye, later this year.

South Africa played an active role in advancing the priorities of developing countries during the talks. This included assuming the chairship of the BASIC group, comprising Brazil, South Africa, India and China, and contributing to the work of the Africa Group, where South Africa led thematic items on adaptation, trade, just transition and transparency reporting.

South Africa used the platform to underline that the global climate response must move decisively from negotiation to implementation, with adequate support for developing countries. The BASIC statement raised concern that growing geopolitical uncertainty, shifting international priorities and insufficient climate finance are undermining confidence in the implementation of the Convention and the Paris Agreement.

The group called for developed countries to honour their climate finance obligations, including under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, and stressed the importance of progress towards the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance. BASIC further called for the inclusion of the Climate Finance Work Programme on the CMA8 agenda, noting that predictable and accessible finance remains central to enabling developing countries to implement meaningful climate action.

On adaptation, South Africa reaffirmed that the Global Goal on Adaptation is a core priority for developing countries. BASIC called for a transparent, inclusive and Party-driven process, as well as urgent progress in closing the adaptation finance gap, including the commitment to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035.

South Africa also highlighted the importance of concluding the transition of the Adaptation Fund at SB65, including enabling access to proceeds from Article 6.4 mechanisms, as a practical demonstration of support for adaptation in developing countries.

On mitigation, BASIC emphasised the need for a coherent and balanced mitigation package that recognises the leadership obligations of developed countries, while ensuring that developing countries receive the finance, technology and capacity-building support required to implement their nationally determined contributions.

The statement also placed strong emphasis on just transitions. South Africa welcomed progress made at SB64, while cautioning against attempts to narrow just transition discussions to domestic, mitigation-focused approaches only. BASIC stressed that the Just Transition Mechanism must support nationally determined pathways, green industrialisation, value addition, technology transfer, market access, decent work and equitable participation in emerging value chains.

South Africa further supported the call for a dedicated and continuing institutional space within the UNFCCC to address trade and climate change. BASIC stressed that climate-related trade measures must not become a vehicle for arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination, disguised restrictions on trade, or the shifting of transition costs onto developing countries. The group emphasised that an open, inclusive and supportive international economic system is essential to enable developing countries to participate fairly in emerging low-carbon value chains.

“South Africa remains committed to ensuring that the multilateral climate process delivers fair and ambitious climate action, backed by the finance, technology and capacity-building support required by developing countries,” said Maesela Kekana, Deputy Director-General: Climate Change and Air Quality, and Head of Delegation.

On transparency, BASIC expressed concern at the limited progress made on support for reporting under both the Convention and the Paris Agreement. South Africa reiterated that the Paris transparency framework must recognise the different starting points of countries and must be accompanied by adequate support for developing countries to meet reporting and capacity-building requirements.

South Africa also participated in discussions on Article 6, loss and damage, technology, capacity-building and arrangements for intergovernmental meetings. BASIC welcomed constructive engagement on Article 6, while emphasising that developing countries require predictable support to participate effectively in cooperative approaches and non-market mechanisms.

“The Bonn Climate Talks have once again demonstrated the importance of trust, fairness and implementation in the global climate process. As Parties prepare for COP31 in Türkiye, South Africa will continue to work with partners across negotiating groups to advance ambitious, equitable and practical outcomes that support climate action, resilience and sustainable development,” added Kekana.

For media queries, contact Zolile Nqayi on 082 898 6483 / znqayi@dffe.gov.za.