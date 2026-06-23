Employment and Labour hosts seminar for employers in the OR Tambo District, Eastern Cape, 24 - 29 June
The Department of Employment and Labour and its entity, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), will be hosting an Employer Seminar in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. The seminar brings together employers, business owners and SMMEs to discuss compliance with labour legislation, provide guidance on key labour programmes and services, foster open dialogue and strengthen the relationship between the Department and employers as key stakeholders in the employment environment.
The following topics will be covered:
- UIF Compliance
- Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA)
- Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA)
- Public Employment Services (PES)
- Inspection and Enforcement Services
- Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA)
Ahead of the seminar, a service delivery campaign will be conducted to assist communities with UIF and Compensation Fund claims and enquiries, registration of work seekers on the ESSA database and information on the National Minimum Wage and Basic conditions of employment.
Event details are as follows:
Build-up campaigns:
|DATE
|VENUE
|Area
|TIME
|24 June
|Constituency Office, Main Street
|Qumbu
|08h00 -15h00
|25 June
|Constituency Office, Main Street
|Elliotdale
|08h00 -15h00
|29 June
|Mqanduli Main Street
|Mqanduli
|08h00 -15h00
Employer Seminar:
Date: Monday, 29 June 202
Venue: Mayfair Hotel, Mthatha
Time: 09:00 – 13:00
RSVP:Cebisa.siyobi@labour.gov.za / Abongile.Hoza@labour.gov.za
Clients are advised to bring the following documents related to the service required;
- ID Documents/Valid Passport,
- Completed UI-19 form & Salary Schedule,
- Proof of residence,
- Bank stamped UI-2.8 form,
- Unemployed youth should bring along a detailed CV to be registered on the ESSA Database.
Media inquiries
Teboho Thejane
Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 082 697 0694
Email: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za
#ServiceDeliveryZA
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