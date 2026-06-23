President Cyril Ramaphosa address 9th summit of SACU Heads of State and Government, 26 Jun

President Ramaphosa to address 9th summit of SACU Heads of State and Government

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 26 June 2026, officially open and address the 9th Summit of the Southern Africa Customs Union Heads of State and Government.

South Africa is hosting the 9th SACU Summit of Heads of State and Government at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC 2) in Cape Town.

The Summit brings together the Heads of State and Government and representatives of the five SACU Member States, namely the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Namibia and the Republic of South Africa, to deliberate on key issues affecting regional economic integration, industrial development and trade cooperation.

As the world's oldest functioning customs union, SACU continues to play a critical role in promoting regional integration, facilitating trade, supporting industrial development and strengthening economic cooperation among its Member States.

The Summit serves as SACU's highest decision-making institution, providing strategic and political direction to the organisation and overseeing the implementation of its programmes and priorities.

The 9th SACU Summit is expected to consider several strategic matters aimed at advancing regional economic development and integration.

Among the key items on the agenda will be an update from the SACU Council of Ministers on the implementation and mid-term review of the SACU Strategic Plan (2022–2027), reflections on emerging global developments and their impact on SACU economies, as well as a report on the re-imagined SACU and its future direction.

The Summit will also provide an opportunity for Member States to assess progress in areas such as industrialisation, regional value chains, customs modernisation, trade facilitation, investment promotion and opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The 9th SACU Summit of Heads of State and Government follows a series of technical, administrative and ministerial meetings from 18 to 24 June 2026.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana , and senior government officials.

The 9th Summit of SACU Heads of State and Government will take place as follows:

Media programme

Date: Friday, 26 June 2026

Opening ceremony of the 9th Summit of the SACU Heads of State and Government

Time: 10:00

Venue: Hall 6, Ground floor, CTICC 2

Family photo

Time: 10:45

Venue: Foyer Outside Hall 6, CTICC 2

Closing ceremony of the 9th Summit of the SACU Heads of State and Government

Time: 12:30

Venue: Hall 6, Ground floor, CTICC 2

Note to media: Media accreditation has been concluded by Government Communications (GCIS)

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

Email: Media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

