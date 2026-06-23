Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts leads the National Priority Area Air Quality Summit In Rustenburg, North West, 24 Jun

Deputy Minister Swarts to lead the National Priority Area Air Quality Summit In Rustenburg, North West

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, will on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, officially open the National Priority Area Air Quality Summit in Rustenburg, North West Province. The three-day summit is hosted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) under the theme: “Collective Accountability for Clean Air: Clean Air is Not a Privilege, but a Fundamental Right – Our Air, Our Life, Our Priority.”

The event, which brings together air quality officials from all three spheres of government, aims to provide a platform for intergovernmental coordination and cooperation on air quality management in priority areas. The summit will also provide an opportunity for officials to share experiences, best practices and mechanisms to address challenges encountered in the implementation of Priority Area Air Quality Management Plans.

South Africa currently has three areas declared as National Priority Areas in terms of the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act, 2004 (Act No. 39 of 2004), namely:

The Vaal Triangle Airshed Priority Area (VTAPA);

The Highveld Priority Area (HPA); and

The Waterberg-Bojanala Priority Area (WBPA).

Following the declaration of each priority area, Air Quality Management Plans (AQMPs) were developed and are being implemented.

In addition, the Priority Area Regulations for the implementation and enforcement of Air Quality Management Plans were published in 2024 in terms of Section 20 of the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act. These regulations provide for the following mandatory requirements:

Development or review of air quality management plans within two years of publishing the regulations.

The reviewed AQMP to include emission reduction targets.

Submission and implementation of emission reduction and management plans by identified stakeholders to meet the AQMP targets.

Interventions; mechanisms for government to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of the plans.

Transitional arrangements as well as the activation of enforcement measures where non-compliance is identified.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: 24 June 2026

Time: 08:00 am

Venue: ANEW Resort Hunters Rest Rustenburg, North West

To RSVP: Mmathapelo Mmutle on 060 313 2419 / mmutle@dffe.gov.za and/or Michael Mokoena on 082 867 5634/ mmokoena@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact: Zolile Nqayi on 082 898 6483 / znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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