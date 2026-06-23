Influential Women Highlights Lorna Malawi, NHA, PCHA: Associate Executive Director At Freedom Village Brandywine

COATESVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Executive Brings Two Decades of Experience in Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation, and Behavioral Health to Advance Resident-Centered Care and Organizational ExcellenceLorna Malawi, NHA, PCHA, is a dedicated healthcare leader serving as Associate Executive Director at Freedom Village Brandywine, a Life Care Services (LCS) community located in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. With more than 20 years of experience across skilled nursing, rehabilitation, senior living administration, behavioral health, and human resources, she has built a distinguished career focused on delivering high-quality care while fostering environments rooted in dignity, compassion, and operational excellence.As both a licensed Nursing Home Administrator (NHA) and Personal Care Home Administrator (PCHA), Lorna provides strategic leadership across facility operations, staff development, regulatory compliance, and resident services. Her leadership approach is grounded in collaboration, accountability, and a deep commitment to ensuring that both residents and employees thrive within a culture of respect and support. She is widely recognized for creating systems and environments that prioritize not only clinical excellence, but also emotional well-being and meaningful engagement.Since joining LCS in 2023, Lorna has played a key role in advancing operational effectiveness and strengthening care delivery at Freedom Village Brandywine. Before this, she served for more than five years as a Nursing Home Administrator with Phoebe Ministries, where she led multidisciplinary teams in delivering long-term care, rehabilitation, and supportive services to diverse resident populations. Her earlier leadership experience with Reliant Senior Care further expanded her expertise in healthcare operations, staffing strategy, and patient-centered service delivery.Lorna’s professional foundation also includes nearly two decades with the Devereux Foundation, where she worked across behavioral health and human resources. This experience provided her with a deep understanding of care coordination, organizational dynamics, and trauma-informed support systems. She credits this period of her career with shaping her holistic leadership style—one that integrates clinical insight with a strong focus on people, relationships, and long-term well-being.Her academic background reinforces her leadership capabilities. Lorna holds a Master of Science in Counseling Psychology from Wilmington University and a Doctor of Education in Counseling Psychology from Argosy University. This advanced education has strengthened her understanding of human behavior, leadership development, and organizational systems, enabling her to lead with both emotional intelligence and strategic precision.Lorna attributes much of her success to the influence of her parents, particularly her father, whose life story instilled in her a deep respect for education, perseverance, and resilience. Born and raised in Africa as an orphan in extreme poverty, her father overcame early hardship by taking on small survival jobs, including moving cattle, to sustain himself. These formative experiences shaped his belief that education is the most powerful path to transformation—an idea he carried throughout his life and passed on to his children.As the eldest of six siblings, Lorna was raised in a household where education was emphasized as essential for opportunity and advancement. Her father later pursued higher education in finance and built a successful career in banking, serving in senior leadership roles, including president and vice president positions at major financial institutions in Kenya. His journey became a powerful example of determination and upward mobility that continues to influence Lorna’s leadership philosophy today.She also credits her mother as a defining influence in her life. A strong and determined entrepreneur, her mother challenged traditional expectations and encouraged her daughters to pursue success in environments where women were often underrepresented. She modeled independence, resilience, and confidence, instilling in Lorna the belief that limitations should never define one’s potential. Together, her parents shaped her core values of discipline, courage, and possibility.Throughout her career, Lorna has carried forward key lessons that continue to guide her leadership approach. One of the most impactful is the importance of perspective and balance. She emphasizes that while healthcare leadership can be demanding and complex, it is essential to recognize and celebrate progress along the way, no matter how small the achievements may seem.She also strongly believes that people are an organization’s greatest asset. In her view, staff engagement, support, and development are critical to long-term success. Equally important is self-awareness—understanding personal limitations, knowing when to pause, and maintaining confidence in one’s leadership decisions.For emerging professionals, Lorna encourages the importance of mentorship. She advises young women entering the healthcare field to seek out trusted mentors who can provide consistent guidance, encouragement, and perspective throughout their careers. While acknowledging the emotional and operational demands of the industry, she also describes it as deeply rewarding, dynamic, and full of opportunity for meaningful impact.Lorna further emphasizes the importance of self-care and emotional awareness, noting that effective leadership requires balance and reflection. Leaders, she explains, must be willing to reset when needed to remain effective, grounded, and capable of making thoughtful decisions under pressure.Lorna also encourages professionals to develop their own leadership identity. While collaboration is essential in healthcare environments, she believes individuals should remain authentic to their leadership style rather than conforming to external pressures that do not align with their strengths or values.Within her field, Lorna identifies regulatory compliance as one of the most significant challenges. Operating in a highly regulated healthcare environment requires constant attention to evolving state and federal requirements, creating a complex framework for daily decision-making and organizational oversight.Managing large teams also presents challenges, particularly in maintaining consistency and compliance across hundreds of employees. Lorna notes that strong systems, continuous training, and organizational accountability are essential, while also acknowledging that some level of operational risk is always present in large-scale healthcare settings.Diversity and representation remain additional areas of focus. While progress has been made, Lorna recognizes that gaps still exist across the field. Addressing these disparities requires intentional action, including equitable hiring practices, leadership development opportunities, and inclusive workplace cultures.Lorna’s core values include integrity, respect, diversity, accountability, and stability. She is committed to creating environments where individuals feel valued, heard, and supported, and where fairness and dignity guide all interactions.Diversity and inclusion are especially central to her leadership philosophy. Lorna believes organizations perform at their highest level when they reflect a wide range of perspectives, leading to stronger collaboration, better decision-making, and improved outcomes for both residents and staff.She also places strong emphasis on excellence and responsibility, taking pride in delivering high-quality outcomes and serving as a reliable leader. Organizational stability and access to resources are equally important, as they enable teams to operate effectively and continue growing in their roles.Above all, Lorna’s greatest motivation is her children, who remain the foundation of her personal and professional life. They inspire her commitment to building stability, fostering opportunity, and leading with purpose.Passionate about enhancing the quality of life for seniors, Lorna Malawi continues to champion compassionate leadership in senior living. Through her work at Freedom Village Brandywine, she remains dedicated to fostering environments where residents, families, and staff feel respected, supported, and truly valued—defining excellence in modern senior care through empathy, integrity, and operational strength.Learn More about Lorna Malawi:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Lorna-Malawi Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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