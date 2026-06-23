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The Business Research Company's Brown Rice Milk Tea Market Positioned For Sustained Growth At 11% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $2.05 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The brown rice milk tea market has been capturing consumer interest with its unique flavors and health benefits. As more people seek alternatives to traditional beverages, this niche market is set to experience significant growth and innovation. Here is an overview of the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the brown rice milk tea industry.

Strong Market Growth Expected in Brown Rice Milk Tea by 2026

The brown rice milk tea market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.19 billion in 2025 to $1.32 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This surge in growth during the historical period is largely driven by the rising popularity of Asian-inspired drinks, a growing consumer preference for plant-based beverages, heightened demand for flavored milk tea products, expansion of the ready-to-drink beverage sector, and wider product availability through supermarkets and convenience stores.

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Forecasted Market Expansion Outlook to 2030

Looking ahead, the brown rice milk tea market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching a market size of $2.05 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.6%. This anticipated growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of functional wellness beverages, rising consumer demand for sugar-free and clean-label tea drinks, deeper penetration of online retail channels for specialty beverages, innovations in sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, and an expanding interest in premium and customizable tea flavors. Key trends shaping the market include a growing preference for low-sugar and naturally sweetened brown rice milk tea, rising popularity of plant-based and lactose-free options among health-conscious consumers, demand for artisanal and roasted flavor profiles, convenience-driven adoption of ready-to-drink formats, and functional variants that support digestion and immunity.

Understanding Brown Rice Milk Tea and Its Unique Appeal

Brown rice milk tea is crafted by blending brewed tea with milk and brown rice or brown rice flavoring. It typically carries a distinctive nutty and toasty flavor from roasted brown rice, combined with the smooth, creamy texture of milk tea. This beverage offers a flavorful twist on traditional milk tea by delivering an earthy and aromatic taste that appeals to consumers seeking unique and wholesome drink options.

View the full brown rice milk tea market report:

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Consumer Health Awareness Boosting Demand for Brown Rice Milk Tea

One of the primary forces accelerating the brown rice milk tea market is the growing consumer focus on health and wellness. This trend involves the active effort to maintain physical, mental, and social well-being through balanced diets, preventive care, and healthy lifestyle choices. As lifestyle-related health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease become more prevalent, consumers are gravitating toward nutritious, low-caffeine, and naturally sourced beverages like brown rice milk tea that align with their wellness goals. For instance, in November 2024, the Global Wellness Institute reported that the global wellness economy expanded from $5.8 trillion in 2022 to $6.3 trillion in 2023, representing a 9% growth rate. This growing emphasis on wellness is directly influencing the demand for brown rice milk tea.

E-Commerce Growth Accelerating Market Reach

The expansion of e-commerce platforms is playing a significant role in the market growth of brown rice milk tea. These digital marketplaces enable businesses and consumers to buy and sell products conveniently online, aided by increasing internet penetration worldwide. E-commerce enhances the availability and visibility of brown rice milk tea by connecting brands directly with health-conscious customers through user-friendly online channels. For example, in February 2025, data from the US Census Bureau indicated that total e-commerce sales in 2024 reached $1,192.6 billion, up 8.1% from the previous year, while the share of e-commerce in total retail sales rose from 15.3% in 2023 to 16.1% in 2024. This trend is helping to drive the brown rice milk tea market forward.

Asia-Pacific Dominates While North America Shows Fastest Growth Potential

In terms of regional market share, Asia-Pacific was the largest brown rice milk tea market in 2025, reflecting the region’s strong affinity for tea-based beverages and Asian-inspired flavors. Meanwhile, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by increasing health awareness and adoption of plant-based drinks. The market report encompasses global regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of the worldwide market landscape.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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