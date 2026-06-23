Carton Service CSI, LLC Expands Paperboard Packaging Options In It’s One Hundredth Year

Carton Service Celebrating 100 Years of Expertise and Service

A North American supplier always reimagining its future while it celebrates – a one stop shop for regular folding cartons and gable-top cartons

We think our ‘traditional’ offering of folding cartons combined with our expertise in gable top cartons makes us a bit unique.Our unusually nimble approach to business is part of our storied history.”” — Reid Lederer

SHELBY, OH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading CPG, food and pharmaceutical and gable packaging supplier Carton Service CSI, has been making sustainable paperboard packaging for 100 years. In business since 1926, company president Reid Lederer says “We may be in our 100th year of business, but we are thinking more and more like a start-up company. We think our ‘traditional’ offering of folding cartons combined with our expertise in gable top cartons makes us a bit unique. We are also expanding our capacity to satisfy the next customer expectation. Our unusually nimble approach to business is part of our storied history.”

Company vice president of business development, Scott Garverick adds, “Every day, I speak with companies who are making paper over plastic a priority. We offer patented product designs and technology that can help transition their companies (who may produce liquids packaged in plastic) to paperboard. We can help them in their sustainable journey and in many cases, we can add capacity and flexibility to their supply chain. Many value the perspective 100 years can give.”

The company fits in the “small business category” (Carton Service is a self-certified SBA) and has been successful at achieving several certifications including FSC®-Certified FSC-C182277 , an Ecovadis Bronze Rating, a B SME rating on the Carbon Disclosure Project, and the Ohio Department of Agriculture Interstate Milk Shippers certification to produce “Grade A” dairy containers. “We never stop pursuing the certifications our customers request,” says Reid Lederer.

“It also means reimaging all packaging offerings, getting over a dozen patents related to sustainable packaging, and expanding our capacity, equipment and services. Our in-house testing lab is one such addition. We believe these changes are timely for brands that need American-made packaging for a circular economy,” says Scott Garverick. 100% American-made, the company’s products are manufactured in and shipping from its midwestern location in Shelby, Ohio.



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About Carton Service:

Carton Service CSI, LLC has been delivering quality folding cartons via offset and flexographic printing to customers since 1926. The company offers both regular folding cartons for major consumer categories such as health and beauty, pharmaceutical, and food. There is considerable expertise in making paperboard gable-top containers for liquid (such as dairy milk cartons), dry and semi-solid ingredients with a specialty in liquid gable-top packaging.

For more information about Carton Service and our sustainable packaging solutions, please visit the website www.CartonService.com.

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