Electrolit® Named Official Hydration Partner of Tennis Canada and the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Electrolit becomes official multiyear hydration partner of Tennis Canada and the National Bank Open presented by Rogers

2026 kick-off includes Electrolit court presence and fan activations at Sobeys Stadium and IGA Stadium.

As Electrolit continues to expand across the country, we're excited to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to performance.” — Caridad Ochoa, Chief Executive Officer, Electrolit Canada.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electrolit, the premium hydration brand, today announced a multiyear partnership with Tennis Canada, becoming the Official Hydration Partner of Tennis Canada and the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, a premier combined WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 event on the global tennis calendar.The partnership will officially commence during the 2026 edition of the National Bank Open, taking place August 1–13, 2026, across Toronto and Montréal. The tournament brings together both men’s and women’s professional competition at the highest level, with the WTA field staged at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto and the ATP field contested at IGA Stadium in Montréal.As part of the partnership, Electrolit will bring a strong on-site presence to both venues, with court-side branding, activation spaces, and fan engagement zones that place Electrolit’s Instant Hydration™ right in the flow of tournament action. At Sobeys Stadium in Toronto and IGA Stadium in Montréal, Electrolit will also roll out on-site sampling across high-traffic spectator areas throughout the competition window, alongside designated hydration touchpoints supporting athlete performance environments behind the scenes.The move marks another milestone in Electrolit’s expanding footprint within the professional tennis circuit across North America. Fresh off being named the Official Electrolyte Beverage of the US Open, the brand continues to grow its presence in the sport’s competitive landscape while supporting the next generation of talent, including Electrolit athlete and rising tennis star Emilio Nava, who is competing on the ATP tour during the 2026 season."The National Bank Open presented by Rogers is among the most recognized events in tennis, and Tennis Canada has done an incredible job building a tournament that continues to attract the best players in the world while growing the sport at home,” said Caridad Ochoa, Chief Executive Officer, Electrolit Canada. “As Electrolit continues to expand across the country, we're excited to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to performance. We look forward to being part of the experience for athletes and fans in Toronto and Montréal for the years ahead.”Through its expanding role within tennis, Electrolit is increasingly present across the sport’s performance environment, supporting hydration needs at the highest level of play while also bringing its Instant Hydration™ proposition closer to the rhythm of the game for fans supporting the action at major tennis events in Canada this season.The partnership also extends across Tennis Canada’s broader ecosystem, including national team competition in the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.“We are thrilled about our partnership with Electrolit as our official hydration beverage and welcome them to the Tennis Canada and National Bank Open presented by Rogers team. Fans in both Toronto and Montréal can look forward to the activation and fan experience that Electrolit will provide during our tournaments. This multi-year partnership with Electrolit will help ensure our continued investment into the growth and development of the sport for all Canadians." - Claude Savard, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Tennis Canada.Electrolit is a fast-growing hydration brand within the North American sports and live events landscape. With a science-backed formula and a balance of electrolytes, including sodium, chloride, calcium, potassium, and magnesium, as well as glucose for electrolyte absorption, the brand is now available in six refreshing flavors at retailers including 7-Eleven, Circle K, Couche-Tard, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Metro, Amazon, and more.For more information, visit www.electrolit.ca or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.# # #About ElectrolitElectrolitis a premium hydration beverage, offering a science-backed drink designed to replenish the body. Electrolit’s advanced hydration formula is trusted by athletes worldwide for rapid recovery and sustained performance. With a commitment to supporting active lifestyles, Electrolit provides a trusted solution for optimal performance. Electrolit can be purchased at 7-Eleven, Circle K, Couche-Tard, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Metro, Amazon, and more. For more information, visit www.electrolit.ca or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.About the National Bank Open presented by RogersThe National Bank Open presented by Rogers is a world-class tournament owned and operated by Tennis Canada. As a WTA 1000 and ATP Tour Masters 1000 tournament, it will showcase the world’s top tennis players in Montreal and Toronto from August 1-13. The women’s event will take place at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, while the men’s event will be held at IGA Stadium. The National Bank Open presented by Rogers is the third-oldest title in tennis, behind only Wimbledon and the US Open. For more information and tickets, visit www.nationalbankopen.com About Tennis CanadaFounded in 1890, Tennis Canada is a non-profit, national sport association with a mission to lead the growth, development and promotion of tennis in Canada and a vision to be a world-leading tennis nation. We value teamwork, passion, integrity, innovation and excellence. Tennis Canada owns and operates the premier National Bank Open presented by Rogers WTA and ATP Tour events, four professional ATP and ITF sanctioned events and financially supports four other professional tournaments in Canada. Tennis Canada operates junior national training centres/programs in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Tennis Canada is a proud member of the International Tennis Federation, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and serves to administer, sponsor and select the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and all wheelchair, junior and senior national teams. Tennis Canada invests its surplus into tennis development. For more information on Tennis Canada please visit our website at: www.tenniscanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

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