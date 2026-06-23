Willis receives 2026 Anstead Award as Board Certified Lawyer of the Year

David Willis, left, and Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz

David C. Willis is the recipient of the 2026 Justice Harry Lee Anstead Award, which recognizes The Florida Bar Board Certified Lawyer of the Year.

The Board of Legal Specialization and Education created the award to honor exemplary professionalism, excellence, character, and commitment to the certification program.

Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz presented this year’s award to Willis at The Florida Bar Convention in Orlando on June 18.

Willis has devoted more than 20 years to advancing the certification process and elevating professional standards in Florida. His commitment is exemplified by becoming board certified in three specialty areas, Construction Law, Business Litigation, and Real Estate.

“This is a rare trait for any Florida lawyer and demonstrates not only outstanding legal qualifications but an unwavering dedication to The Florida Bar by serving on committees and engaging in activities to champion board certification,” Muñiz said.

From 2018 to 2024, Willis served on the BLSE, including as vice chair (2021-2023) and chair (2023-2024), providing strategic direction for the certification program. Prior to his BLSE service, Willis served on two separate certification committees — the Business Litigation Certification Committee and the Construction Law Certification Committee, including service as chair and vice chair during his service on each committee. He currently sits on the Real Estate Law Certification Committee.

“David embraces volunteer work with a staggering attention to detail,” Chief Justice Muñiz said. “Observations of his efforts always resulted in rave reviews by others who had the privilege to work with him, whether generating exam question banks or drafting rule changes for the certification program submitted to the Florida Supreme Court. He is an outstanding volunteer for certification in Florida. Most importantly, he treats his colleagues with great respect as well as the administrative staff of The Florida Bar.”

Willis presented “Florida Bar Board Certification: How and Why to Get Board Certified” at the Orange County Bar Association on several occasions. At the national level, he served as a panelist at the ABA National Specialization Roundtable on multiple occasions while on the BLSE.

“David Willis embodies the spirit of The Justice Harry Lee Anstead Award,” Muñiz said. “His 20-plus years of continuous service to the Board Certification program — including leadership as BLSE Chair — represents an extraordinary commitment to legal specialization in Florida. His personal achievement as one of only 13 Florida attorneys certified in three practice areas demonstrates his belief in Board Certification as a mark of excellence. His history of teaching, mentoring, and providing an outstanding example ensures his positive influence will continue for generations.”