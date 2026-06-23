Influential Women Distinguishes Brooke Gulvas As A Disability Inclusion Consultant And Founder Of JAM Agency

FINKSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Faith-Based Inclusion Through Advocacy, Education, and Lived Experience in Disability SupportFinksburg, Maryland — Brooke Gulvas is a dedicated Disability Inclusion Consultant and the Founder of JAM Agency, an organization established in 2024 to support families of individuals with disabilities and equip churches to build more inclusive and accessible communities. Through her work, Brooke bridges the gap between faith-based organizations and the disability community, ensuring that families are not only welcomed but meaningfully supported, understood, and valued within their spiritual homes.Her mission is deeply personal. Brooke draws on her lived experience as both a sibling to a brother with autism and as a mother to a son with multiple disabilities. These experiences, combined with her professional background in elementary education, shaped her understanding of the systemic barriers many families face when seeking belonging within church environments. Through JAM Agency, she is working to change that reality by helping churches move from intention to action when it comes to inclusion.Before launching her agency, Brooke spent 15 years in education, specializing in early childhood and special needs instruction. She later spent eight years in retail management, where she developed strong leadership, operational, and organizational skills. This diverse professional background informs her consulting approach today, allowing her to design practical, adaptable solutions that churches can implement effectively.Through JAM Agency, Brooke provides customized training, program development, and strategic consulting designed to help churches create environments of accessibility and belonging. One of her core initiatives, the “Jesus Accepts Me Principles,” equips congregations with tools, language, and frameworks to better understand disability inclusion and foster authentic connection across all members of their communities. Her work emphasizes that inclusion is not simply a policy or program, but a culture that must be intentionally built and sustained.Brooke’s approach is grounded in advocacy, faith, and community-building. She is passionate about helping families find church communities where they can grow spiritually while feeling genuinely seen and supported. By working directly with faith leaders and congregations, she helps organizations identify gaps in accessibility and develop meaningful, compassionate responses that reflect both empathy and action.Brooke attributes her success to a career path guided by passion, persistence, and purpose. One of the most influential pieces of advice she received came from a college professor who told her, “You will know if the job is for you if you continue to grow and the passion survives the hard times. If you lose your heart and cannot find joy in the work, it is time to move on.” This principle has remained central to her professional decisions and continues to guide her leadership today.Brooke encourages young women entering the field of advocacy and consulting to pursue what truly excites them without hesitation, while remaining grounded in their values. She emphasizes that integrity and personal principles should never be compromised for professional advancement, and that meaningful work must align with one’s moral foundation.In her view, one of the biggest challenges in the disability inclusion space is helping people step outside their comfort zones to engage with communities they may not fully understand. However, Brooke also sees this as the greatest opportunity. Many families within the disability community are actively seeking support and belonging, and churches have a powerful opportunity to become places of genuine welcome and transformation.Brooke’s core values include faith, integrity, and community. She is committed to fostering environments where individuals and families feel accepted without judgment and supported in both spiritual and practical ways. Outside of her professional work, she enjoys spending time with her family, engaging in outdoor activities, and living a purpose-driven life centered on service and inclusion.Learn More about Brooke Gulvas:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Brooke-Gulvas Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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