The Alvarez Law Firm Expands Bilingual Estate Planning Services for Hispanic Families in Northern Virginia

The Alvarez Law Firm Logo

Alexandria-based firm addresses the gap that leaves 62% of Hispanic Americans without wills, trusts, or powers of attorney to protect family assets.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alvarez Law Firm, PLLC , a multi-practice law firm serving Alexandria and the surrounding Northern Virginia communities, has expanded its wills and estate planning services to focus on bilingual representation for Hispanic and Latino families across the region. The expansion responds to a documented disparity in estate planning access: according to the 2025 Trust & Will Estate Planning Report, 62 percent of Hispanic Americans have no estate planning documents in place, leaving an outsized share of families without wills, trusts, or powers of attorney to protect homes, savings, and minor children.The firm's expanded estate planning practice now includes last wills and testaments, revocable living trusts, financial and healthcare powers of attorney, and Virginia advance medical directives, all delivered in English and Spanish. Documents are drafted to comply with Virginia Code Title 64.2, which requires written wills to be signed by the testator and witnessed by at least two competent witnesses who are not beneficiaries. The firm coordinates beneficiary designations on life insurance policies, retirement accounts, and payable-on-death bank accounts so that asset titling aligns with each client's overall plan rather than conflicting with it.The Alexandria-based practice serves a region with one of the largest Hispanic populations in Virginia. Hispanic residents make up 18.2 percent of Alexandria's population according to U.S. Census Bureau data, with significant Salvadoran-heritage communities concentrated across Arlington, Annandale, Falls Church, and Fairfax County. National research from the Urban Institute identifies cultural barriers, language access, and concerns about cost as primary reasons Hispanic homeowners are roughly twice as likely as white homeowners to lack a will or trust, a gap that contributes to "tangled property titles" when homes pass between generations without clear documentation."Most of the families we sit down with own a home, have children, and have spent decades building something they want to pass on," said Sylvano Alvarez, Founder of The Alvarez Law Firm, PLLC in Alexandria, VA . "When a parent passes away without a will in Virginia, intestacy laws decide who gets what, and the result rarely matches what the family actually wanted. Doing this in Spanish, in plain language, removes the biggest barrier we see."Estate planning consultations at the firm follow a five-step process that begins with reviewing existing documents, family circumstances, and asset profiles, followed by plan design, document drafting, supervised execution with proper witnessing and notarization, and final asset coordination. The firm handles blended families, non-citizen beneficiaries, and mixed-status households where immigration considerations intersect with estate planning, drawing on its combined experience in family law and immigration to address situations that general estate planning attorneys often defer.The estate planning expansion joins the firm's established practice areas of personal injury, criminal defense, family law, and immigration. The Alvarez Law Firm, PLLC maintains a 4.9-star rating across more than 94 Google reviews and offers free initial consultations for most practice areas.The Alvarez Law Firm, PLLC is a family-oriented Alexandria, Virginia law practice serving clients in personal injury, criminal defense, family law, immigration, and estate planning matters throughout Northern Virginia. Founded by Sylvano Alvarez, the firm provides full bilingual legal services in English and Spanish and represents personal injury clients on a contingency basis. The firm serves Alexandria, Annandale, Arlington, Burke, Fairfax, Falls Church, McLean, Mount Vernon, Reston, Springfield, and Vienna from its Alexandria office. To learn more or schedule a free consultation, visit https://alvarezlawfirm.net/ ###Media ContactThe Alvarez Law Firm, PLLCAddress: 50 S Pickett St STE 110, Alexandria, VA 22304Phone: (703) 888-0959Website: https://alvarezlawfirm.net/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.