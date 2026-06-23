Uketamo by Chris Yj Chen Wins Bronze A' Design Award in Interior Design

Uketamo

A Taipei Hotel Reimagines a Sacred Pilgrimage as a Vertical Journey Through Past, Present, and Future

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Uketamo, a hotel interior created by Chris Yj Chen , as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is one of the highly respected international competitions recognizing excellence and innovation within the interior design field. This distinction acknowledges the considerable merit of Uketamo, a project that translates a metaphysical philosophy into a tangible spatial experience. Situated in the heart of Taipei's Daan District, the work was evaluated by a panel of design professionals against rigorous, pre-established criteria. The recognition positions Uketamo among a select group of designs noted for thoughtful development and skilled execution.Uketamo addresses a growing interest within the interior design industry in spaces that prioritize wellbeing, sensory experience, and cultural narrative over purely functional concerns. By transforming a conventional hotel lobby and circulation system into a contemplative journey, the project demonstrates how architecture can quiet the mind and reconnect occupants with a sense of stillness amid urban density. The design reflects current movements toward biophilic principles, material honesty, and experiential hospitality. For travelers and operators alike, the work offers a model of how interior environments can deliver both practical utility and meaningful emotional resonance. Its approach contributes to evolving industry standards regarding the integration of philosophy and place.At the core of Uketamo is the Staircase of Time, a vertical axis connecting three lobby levels into a living allegory of a tree's growth. The fourth floor expresses Solid Roots through grounded, tactile textures representing the past; the fifth floor mirrors Layered Branches with interlocking social and functional spaces of the present; and the sixth floor evokes Ethereal Leaves and water shadows under a zenith-lit Mirror Moon, symbolizing the future and spiritual rebirth. As guests ascend, the architecture visibly lightens, transitioning from heavy mineral surfaces to luminous, sunlit volumes. The staircase is built from a structural steel frame clad in Italian tile, while surrounding walls are finished with hand-layered One Dust Colorwash Extra mineral coating to evoke a mountain path. A careful sightline analysis aligns the open-riser structure with the monumental Yamago Agu tapestry, synchronizing awe and clarity with physical movement.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may inform future projects by Chris Yj Chen and Paradox Studio, encouraging continued exploration of how cultural heritage and spatial design can intersect. The honor serves as motivation for the studio to pursue further innovation in experiential interiors that engage both world culture and local consciousness. By demonstrating the viability of narrative-driven design within constrained urban footprints, the project may inspire peers to consider similar approaches.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Chris Yj ChenChris Yj Chen is a member of the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers, a furniture designer, Columbia alumnus, and adjunct lecturer. Chris Yj Chen is the founder of Paradox Studio, a Taipei-based architectural and interior design firm that develops projects engaging world culture and local consciousness, conceptual art and pragmatism. Paradox Studio works across all scales, ranging from interior exhibition spaces to landscape master plans. Chris Yj Chen is based in Taiwan.About Chris YJ Chen, DesignerChris YJ Chen is a Columbia University Master of Architecture graduate and a seasoned interior and architectural designer with a diverse portfolio ranging from intimate exhibition spaces to large-scale urban developments. Based in Taiwan since 2005, the professional journey includes practice and academic contributions as an Assistant Professor from 2005 to 2008, blending international design perspectives with local expertise.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and the innovative use of materials and technology. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, entries are assessed on criteria including innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme, lighting design, sustainable practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, attention to detail, and accessibility compliance. Designs receiving this designation are acknowledged for their professional execution and their potential to influence industry standards positively. The recognition highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function in ways that enhance quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a broad range of participants, including independent designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries, driven by a philanthropic mission to recognize and promote superior projects that advance society and help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://worldinteriordesignawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.