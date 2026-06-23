Dr. Mohamed H. Sayegh Receives American Society of Transplantation Lifetime Achievement Award

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Society of Transplantation (AST) is proud to recognize Dr. Mohamed H. Sayegh as the recipient of the 2026 AST Lifetime Achievement Award, the Society’s highest honor.First presented in 1995, the Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose contributions have fundamentally shaped the field of transplantation. Dr. Sayegh’s distinguished career as a physician-scientist, mentor, leader, and global advocate exemplifies the impact this award was created to honor.Dr. Sayegh earned his medical degree with distinction from the American University of Beirut before pursuing postgraduate training in the United States. He completed his residency at the Cleveland Clinic and fellowship training at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He later rose through the academic ranks at Harvard, becoming Professor of Medicine and holder of the Warren E. Grupe and John P. Merrill Endowed Chair in Transplantation Medicine.Over the course of his career, Dr. Sayegh has made seminal contributions to transplantation immunobiology, particularly in the areas of immune tolerance and co-stimulation. His research has advanced understanding of the immune mechanisms underlying transplantation and helped shape modern approaches to transplant care. With more than 350 publications and tens of thousands of citations, his scientific influence continues to be felt throughout the field. In recognition of these accomplishments, he received the AST Basic Science Established Investigator Award in 2010.Equally important has been Dr. Sayegh’s commitment to mentorship. Throughout his career, he has trained and inspired generations of transplant physicians and scientists, many of whom have gone on to become leaders in transplantation and within AST itself. His dedication to developing future leaders earned him the distinction of being the first recipient of the AST Mentoring Award.Dr. Sayegh’s service to the AST has also been extraordinary. As AST President from 2000 to 2001, and through numerous leadership roles across committees and initiatives, he helped guide the Society during a period of growth and transformation. His contributions were instrumental in strengthening the organization and helping shape what would become the American Transplant Congress.In 2009, Dr. Sayegh returned to Lebanon and the American University of Beirut to help advance healthcare in his home country. There, he led the ambitious AUB Medical Center 2020 Vision initiative, which elevated patient care, medical education, and biomedical research across Lebanon and the broader Middle East. His leadership extended beyond a single institution, helping drive meaningful progress throughout the region.Today, Dr. Sayegh continues to advance global health as Senior Advisor to the Director of the National Institutes of Health, where he supports international research collaborations across the Middle East, North Africa, and other regions around the world.Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Sayegh is devoted to his family and maintains a deep connection to his Lebanese heritage. He and his wife, Dr. Samia J. Khoury, a neurologist and multiple sclerosis specialist who directs the Neuroscience Institute at the American University of Beirut, have two children. He is also an accomplished poet, having published a private collection of Arabic poetry during the COVID-19 pandemic.Dr. Sayegh’s legacy is defined by scientific excellence, visionary leadership, and an unwavering commitment to advancing transplantation. Notably, he is the first individual to receive the AST Basic Science Established Investigator Award, the AST Mentoring Award, and the AST Lifetime Achievement Award.The AST congratulates Dr. Mohamed H. Sayegh on this well-deserved recognition and celebrates his lasting impact on transplantation, mentorship, and global health.

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