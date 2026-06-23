UK Private Investigators Launches New Website Detailing Full Range of Services Available Across the UK

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29-year accredited UK investigation agency publishes full service detail, pricing and process online.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK Private Investigators has launched a rebuilt website at www.ukprivateinvestigators.com . The site went live on 10 June 2026. For the first time, the agency's full service range, including pricing, process, and eligibility, is presented clearly in one place and accessible from any device in under one second.The agency has been operating for 29 years. This release covers four of its most requested services now featured on the new site.The new site includes a dedicated people-tracing section covering the full range of circumstances in which a trace is appropriate. Debt recovery, family reconnection, probate, and legal proceedings are the most common.UK Private Investigators uses legal data sources and professional databases not available to the public. A standard trace costs £120 and typically completes within 24 to 72 hours. Bulk trace work for firms handling ten or more cases is available at £25 per trace. Results are delivered in a written report suitable for use by solicitors, courts, and enforcement teams. The site now includes a direct instruction form, allowing professional clients to submit a trace request without a prior phone call.SurveillanceThe surveillance section of the new site sets out exactly what the service covers, how evidence is gathered, what it can be used for, and what it costs, before a client speaks to anyone.Investigations are carried out by trained operatives working covertly within UK surveillance law. Evidence is gathered in a legally presentable format including timestamped photography and video footage with a signed chain of custody. Surveillance is priced at £295 per operative per day, with a discounted rate available for cases requiring three or more days.The background check section on the new site is aimed at individuals and organisations who need verified information before entering a significant personal or professional relationship. Pre-employment screening, business partner due diligence, tenant vetting, nanny checks, and personal verification are the most common applications.Checks cover criminal history where available, address history, directorship and business associations, county court judgements, and professional credential verification. Checks are priced from £195 and delivered as a written report.The relationship investigations section addresses directly what most people in this situation actually want to know: what happens, what it costs, whether findings can be used in legal proceedings, and what the agency does when it finds nothing.Investigations are conducted through legal surveillance without contact with the subject. Evidence can be used in divorce proceedings, financial settlements, and family court hearings. Relationship investigations are priced at £295 per operative per day.Consulting the New SiteAll four services are covered in full on the website, including pricing, process, frequently asked questions, and a free consultation request. Clients can also call 0800 043 1754 or contact the agency at globalpi@ukprivateinvestigators.com.About UK Private InvestigatorsUK Private Investigators has been operating since the mid-1990s. The agency is accredited. All investigations are conducted within UK law. Every case begins with a free confidential consultation with no obligation to proceed.0800 043 1754globalpi@ukprivateinvestigators.com

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