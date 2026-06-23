Influential Women Features Isabel Melgarejo: Founder Of Tum Coeur Supporting Caregivers Through Clarity And Structure

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Caregivers to Move from Overwhelm to Confidence Through Mindset, Organization, and Community SupportFort Worth, Texas — Isabel Melgarejo, Founder of Tum Coeur, is dedicated to empowering family caregivers as they navigate one of life’s most complex and emotionally demanding responsibilities. As a bilingual care planner, public speaker, and podcast host, she helps individuals move from overwhelm to clarity and confidence through structured guidance, emotional support, and practical planning tools. Through her platform and her podcast, A Time to Care, Isabel fosters meaningful conversations around caregiving, self-care, and future planning, advocating for a cultural shift in which caregivers are better supported and no longer feel isolated.A lifelong entrepreneur, Isabel began building her path at just 13 years old, selling jewelry door-to-door. That early experience sparked a spirit of initiative and independence that would define her career. She later pursued engineering and went on to build and lead a sustainability consultancy in Mexico for more than a decade, gaining extensive experience in project management, systems thinking, and organizational leadership.In 2019, Isabel relocated to the United States, where her professional journey took an unexpected turn. During the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration-related delays temporarily prevented her from working in her field. Faced with uncertainty, she quickly pivoted and became a certified home organizer. In this work, she began to recognize a consistent pattern among her clients: many were caregivers struggling to maintain balance, structure, and emotional stability in their daily lives. This realization became a turning point, inspiring her to merge her technical expertise with her personal caregiving experience to create a more structured and compassionate approach to caregiver support.Through Tum Coeur, Isabel developed a proprietary method designed to guide caregivers from confusion to clarity. Her framework helps individuals identify their needs, manage competing responsibilities, navigate difficult conversations, and establish sustainable routines that support both themselves and those they care for. What began as an individualized service has grown into an expanding community, where she hosts weekly sessions focused on self-care, communication, and caregiving strategies.In addition to her work with Tum Coeur, Isabel serves as Head of Delivery at Minus 2 Degrees, where she leads strategic initiatives in sustainability and project execution. Supported by a growing team and collaborators, she continues to expand her impact across both professional and caregiving communities, integrating structure, empathy, and purpose into every aspect of her work.Isabel attributes her success to persistence, consistency, and a strong belief that things will ultimately work out. She emphasizes the importance of maintaining a resilient mindset and becoming aware of one’s thoughts and internal dialogue. According to her, mental focus and self-awareness play a critical role in navigating challenges, allowing individuals to remain grounded and solution-oriented even during difficult circumstances. For Isabel, progress comes from steady commitment and the ability to trust the process through uncertainty.Her journey has been shaped significantly by her personal experiences as a caregiver, as well as by professional communities focused on caregiver wellbeing and mental health. These influences have reinforced Isabel’s belief in resilience, compassion, and the importance of seeking support when needed. She also prioritizes maintaining balance in her daily life, finding grounding and emotional stability through time spent with her two dogs, as well as moments of rest and reflection.Isabel encourages young women to invest deeply in mindset development. She believes that while challenges are inevitable, the way individuals interpret and respond to them determines their ability to grow. By becoming more aware of their thoughts and emotional patterns, she explains, individuals can approach challenges with greater clarity, confidence, and resilience. She emphasizes the importance of consistency, openness to learning, and staying grounded through change as essential tools for both personal and professional development.One of the most pressing challenges Isabel identifies in the caregiving space is the widespread lack of awareness around available support services. Many caregivers do not realize help exists until they are already overwhelmed by responsibility and stress. Isabel notes that individuals often enter caregiving roles without guidance, preparation, or access to resources that could significantly ease their burden. This gap in awareness presents both a challenge and a powerful opportunity to better connect caregivers with the tools, education, and emotional support they need.At the core of Isabel’s work are the values of empathy, balance, honesty, and self-care. She believes that meaningful support for others begins with maintaining one’s own wellbeing. In her personal life, she prioritizes time outdoors, travel, and physical activity as essential practices for maintaining perspective and emotional health. She also places deep value on the companionship of her two dogs, which provide her with grounding, joy, and stability amid a demanding professional and advocacy-focused life.Through Tum Coeur and her broader work, Isabel Melgarejo continues to build a supportive ecosystem for caregivers—one rooted in structure, compassion, and clarity—helping individuals feel seen, supported, and empowered throughout their caregiving journey.Learn More about Isabel Melgarejo:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Isabel-Melgarejo or through her website, https://www.tumcoeur.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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