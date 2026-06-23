Tsubomiya 3rd by Shunsuke Ohe Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Tsubomiya 3rd

Osaka Osteopathic Clinic Reinterpreting Traditional Japanese Ryokan Serenity Receives International Design Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Tsubomiya 3rd, an osteopathic clinic designed by Shunsuke Ohe , as a Bronze recipient in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is one of the highly respected international competitions within the interior design field, evaluating entries against established criteria through a rigorous, blind peer-review process. This recognition acknowledges Tsubomiya 3rd as an outstanding example of thoughtful and well-executed interior design. Situated in Osaka's business district, the clinic offers a calm and refined environment inspired by the tranquility of a traditional Japanese luxury ryokan.The recognition holds relevance for the interior design industry as it demonstrates how healthcare environments can move beyond functional and clinical conventions toward spaces that support both physical and mental wellbeing. As practitioners and clients increasingly seek interiors that prioritize comfort, atmosphere, and cultural identity, Tsubomiya 3rd presents an approach that addresses these evolving expectations. The design illustrates the value of hospitality-driven thinking within medical settings, providing busy professionals a respite from urban life and offering international visitors a distinctly Japanese spatial experience.Tsubomiya 3rd reinterprets the elegance of a traditional ryokan in a contemporary manner. A restrained palette of white, gray, and black is enriched by timber doors and delicate wooden latticework, introducing warmth and depth. Soft indirect lighting and subdued illumination produce gentle shadows and contrast, evoking a quiet, contemplative atmosphere. Fully private treatment rooms, subtle fragrance, and gentle music further encourage deep relaxation. The materials, including wallpaper ceilings, wood and wallpaper walls, and carpet and PVC tile flooring, combine to create a serene world set apart from the surrounding city.The recognition of Tsubomiya 3rd by the A' Design Award may encourage continued exploration of how interior environments can heal the mind alongside the body. For Shunsuke Ohe and the design team, the achievement offers motivation to pursue further work that blends Japanese aesthetic sensibility with quiet hospitality across diverse project types. This direction holds potential to inform future approaches to clinic and wellness design, where atmosphere and emotional comfort are considered alongside clinical function.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award, where additional details about the work and its designers are available.About Shunsuke OheShunsuke Ohe is the CEO and founder of LUSTYdesign Inc. and is based in Japan. From a young age he developed an interest in architecture and interior design, formally commencing his studies in both fields at the age of fifteen. He undertakes architectural design, interior design, and interior coordination for hotels, residences, retail spaces, offices, and showrooms. His work is guided by the theme of inspiring the human heart.About LUSTYdesign Inc.Established in 2012 in Japan, LUSTYdesign Inc. works seamlessly across architectural design, interior design, and interior coordination. The studio has completed projects including private homes, hotels, nurseries, restaurants, fitness gyms, offices, showrooms, and sweets shops. Its practice is guided by the theme of life with design, bringing considered spatial thinking to a wide range of environments. The breadth of this portfolio reflects a versatile and detail-oriented approach to design.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme, lighting design proficiency, sustainable practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, and attention to detail. The recognition acknowledges designers whose work reflects thoughtful development and skillful use of materials and technology. Designs honored with this designation are regarded as professional and well-considered contributions with the potential to influence industry standards positively. The award highlights a designer's ability to balance form and function in ways that enhance quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition promoting excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including independent designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands, offering an opportunity to gain international recognition for their design capabilities. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists, assessed against pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries, driven by a philanthropic mission to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society and help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://interiordesigncontest.com

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