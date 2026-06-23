Obligra Launches Verify, a System of Record for AI-Assisted Decisions

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obligra, a developer of infrastructure for AI-assisted operational workflows, today announced the general availability of Verify . The new platform serves as a system of record for AI-assisted decisions, enabling organizations to preserve the critical records behind their operational workflows so those decisions can be reviewed, explained, verified, or audited at a later date.As artificial intelligence transitions from experimental stages into daily business operations, organizations are increasingly integrating it into workflows such as customer service, claims processing, fraud review, healthcare operations, financial decision support, internal operations, and case routing. While these AI-assisted decisions often occur in mere seconds, the requirement to explain them may surface weeks or months later.The core challenge is straightforward: when an AI-assisted outcome is subsequently questioned, organizations frequently struggle to reconstruct exactly what transpired, what information was used, what the AI system produced, and what context surrounded the decision.Verify is designed specifically to solve this problem. It is not merely another AI tool or model monitoring platform, but rather a dedicated recordkeeping layer for AI-assisted operational workflows. While many organizations currently maintain standard logs, these traditional logs typically only indicate that an event took place; they rarely preserve the complete decision context required for a thorough review.Verify captures and retains a comprehensive decision record, including prompts, responses, workflow context, timestamps, operational metadata, retrieval identifiers, environment details, and supporting decision evidence.“We kept seeing organizations deploy AI into operational workflows, but when a decision mattered, the evidence needed to understand, review, or explain that decision was often missing,” said Stephen Woodard, Founder of Obligra. “Teams were being asked to explain outcomes they could no longer reconstruct. The workflow existed, the decision happened, but the record needed for review was incomplete or unavailable.”By maintaining these detailed records, Verify supports teams responsible for compliance review, operational investigations, legal inquiries, audit readiness, risk management, governance, and executive oversight. The system is intentionally designed not as a tool that guarantees compliance, but rather as one that actively supports compliance review, audit readiness, operational accountability, and long-term review requirements.It is tailored for CIOs, CTOs, chief risk officers, legal teams, and operations leaders who are deploying AI into regulated or operational workflows.“We built Verify because AI-assisted work needs a durable record,” Stephen Woodard added. “If a decision affects a customer, a claim, a case, a transaction, or an internal process, the organization should be able to understand how that decision was supported. Verify gives teams a way to preserve that record before the moment of review, dispute, or audit arrives.”The general availability of the platform includes the Verify Customer Console, the Verify API, Node.js and Python SDKs, Terraform deployment modules, AWS CloudFormation deployment templates, a Resource Hub, and detailed implementation guidance.Developer resources, including the SDKs and infrastructure-as-code modules, are freely accessible through Obligra’s GitHub page at https://github.com/obligra About ObligraObligra develops essential infrastructure for AI-assisted operational workflows. The company was created to address the growing disparity between the rapid speed of AI adoption and the operational, governance, and review processes required to support AI-assisted work after it occurs. Verify marks Obligra’s first major product release, establishing a system of record that helps organizations move from AI experimentation into accountable AI operations. Future plans include expanding Verify’s capabilities for governance workflows and enterprise review processes while introducing additional SDKs, implementation guidance, and integrations to help organizations preserve decision records across an even broader range of AI-assisted operations.For more information, please visit https://obligra.ai

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