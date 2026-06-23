Dr. Robert Esposito of IR Centers® at Georgia Urology Named a 2026 Atlanta Magazine Top Doctor

Dr. Robert Esposito

Recognition in Vascular and Interventional Radiology reflects the IR Centers at Georgia Urology partnership bringing minimally invasive care to Atlanta.

Dr. Esposito is exactly the kind of interventional radiologist our model is built to support, and our partnership with Georgia Urology lets his expertise reach more patients across Atlanta.” — Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer, IR Centers®

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR Centers® and Prostate Centers USA® today announced that Robert Esposito, MD, the interventional radiologist at IR Centers at Georgia Urology, has been named a 2026 Top Doctor in the Vascular and Interventional Radiology category by Atlanta magazine. The publication's annual Top Doctors list is based on a peer-nomination survey of licensed physicians across the metro Atlanta area, recognizing those whom their peers regard as the best in their fields. The recognition honors Dr. Esposito's clinical excellence, technical expertise, and commitment to advancing minimally invasive, image-guided care.

Dr. Esposito leads interventional radiology services at IR Centers at Georgia Urology in Alpharetta, where he performs prostatic artery embolization (PAE) for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and a range of other embolization and image-guided procedures. The center is part of the national IR Centers platform, which partners with leading specialty practices to deliver advanced outpatient therapies as alternatives to traditional surgery — close to where patients live.

A board-certified interventional radiologist, Dr. Esposito completed his Integrated Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology Residency at the University of Iowa Health Care, where he served as Chief Resident. He earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He is an active member of the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) and the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), and his research in interventional oncology, novel embolization techniques, and radiology education has been featured at major conferences including SIR, CIRSE, and SIO and published in peer-reviewed journals.

"Recognition like this reflects both the talent of the physician and the standard of the program around him," said Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer of IR Centers® and Co-Founder of Prostate Centers USA®. "Dr. Esposito is exactly the kind of interventional radiologist our model is built to support, and our partnership with Georgia Urology gives his expertise the platform to reach more patients across Atlanta. We're proud to have him on the team."

"Dr. Esposito pairs technical excellence with a genuine commitment to advancing the field through research and education," said Dr. Alex Pavidapha, Chief Medical Officer – Innovation and Development at IR Centers®. "Being named among the region's top interventional radiologists validates the standardized, outcomes-driven care we are building at IR Centers at Georgia Urology — and, most importantly, it's a win for the patients who benefit from it."

"I'm honored by this recognition, which really belongs to the entire team at IR Centers at Georgia Urology," said Dr. Robert Esposito. "My goal has always been simple: to help people through the least invasive means possible. I'm grateful to do that work every day alongside such dedicated colleagues and partners."

The recognition underscores the continued growth of the IR Centers at Georgia Urology partnership and a shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality, minimally invasive care across metropolitan Atlanta.

About Georgia Urology

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Georgia with more than 25 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers across metro Atlanta. The practice is comprised of more than 70 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all their urological conditions.To learn more, visit www.gaurology.com.

About IR Centers®

IR Centers® is the nation's only founding and leading integrated platform dedicated to the delivery, management, and innovation of Interventional Radiology services within outpatient specialty care. Through its affiliated brands — including Prostate Centers USA®, Hemorrhoid Centers®, and Ortho Centers® — the company partners with urology, GI, and orthopedic practices to bring advanced embolization and image-guided therapies to patients in convenient, physician-led settings. IR Centers operates in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and is a leader in outcomes-driven research, technology development, and collaborative specialty care. For more information, visit www.ircenters.com.

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