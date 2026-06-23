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The Business Research Company's Aurrigo Auto-DollyTug Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $2.36 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $2.36 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Aurrigo Auto-DollyTug market is experiencing swift expansion as automation and smart technologies reshape airport logistics and ground handling operations. With growing emphasis on efficiency and sustainability, the market is positioned for significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, influential factors, regional dynamics, and key trends defining this evolving sector.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the Aurrigo Auto-DollyTug Market

The Aurrigo Auto-DollyTug market has seen rapid growth in recent years, with its size expected to increase from $1.22 billion in 2025 to $1.39 billion in 2026. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The expansion during this period is largely driven by higher manual ground handling operations at airports, rising labor expenses in logistics and aviation support, early adoption of electric ground support vehicles, ongoing airport infrastructure development, and a heightened focus on optimizing baggage handling efficiency.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $2.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%. This surge is fueled by growing demand for autonomous airport ground services, increasing regulatory and environmental pressure to cut aviation carbon emissions, expansion of smart airport technologies and digital infrastructure, wider adoption of AI-based fleet management systems, and greater investments in electric and autonomous logistics vehicles.

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Key Features Driving the Aurrigo Auto-DollyTug Market Forward

One important factor behind the Aurrigo Auto-DollyTug’s rising adoption is the global shift toward automation. Automation leverages technology and machinery to perform activities with minimal human input, enhancing operational efficiency, accuracy, and reliability. As manufacturers prioritize robotics and automated solutions to remain competitive amid labor shortages, demand for autonomous handling vehicles like the Aurrigo Auto-DollyTug continues to climb.

For instance, in September 2024, the International Federation of Robotics reported that the global population of industrial robots reached 4,281,585 units in 2023, marking a 10% increase over the previous year. Annual installations hit 541,302 units, nearly equaling the previous year’s record. This rising automation trend significantly supports the growth prospects of the Aurrigo Auto-DollyTug market.

Understanding the Aurrigo Auto-DollyTug and Its Technology

The Aurrigo Auto-DollyTug is an autonomous, fully electric ground vehicle designed specifically for controlled environments like airports. It combines cutting-edge navigation, perception, and fleet management technologies to enable driverless movement of connected loads. By using sensor fusion—integrating LiDAR, cameras, and positioning systems—it ensures precise navigation, obstacle avoidance, and safe operation. This results in consistent, efficient transport with lower emissions and minimal human involvement.

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Regional Leadership and Growth Patterns in the Aurrigo Auto-DollyTug Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the Aurrigo Auto-DollyTug market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough overview of global market trends and development opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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