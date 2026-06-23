Urla by Aynur Kirduk Wins Bronze A' Design Award in Interior Design

Urla by Aynur Kirduk

Aynur Kirduk Receives Bronze A' Design Award for Urla Guest House in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Urla, a guest house designed by Aynur Kirduk , as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized international design competitions, welcoming entries across all design disciplines. Within the interior design field, the A' Design Award holds considerable prestige, evaluating works through a rigorous and impartial process. Recognition of Urla highlights the project as an outstanding example of thoughtful and well-executed interior design. This achievement positions Aynur Kirduk among a distinguished group of design professionals acknowledged for their contributions to the discipline.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds relevance for the broader industry as it identifies projects that respond to evolving needs in residential and commercial environments. Urla reflects a growing interest in spatial continuity, natural materials, and a strong connection between interior and outdoor spaces. The design aligns with contemporary practices that prioritize permeability, natural light, and efficient use of compact footprints. For users and stakeholders, the project demonstrates how careful planning can deliver comfort and functionality without compromising design integrity. These qualities offer practical reference points for designers, clients, and industry observers alike.Urla Guest House is conceived as a refined boutique extension of a main villa, offering an independent yet cohesive living experience. Its open-plan layout, expansive openings, and solid wood separators ensure spatial continuity and fluid transitions between zones. Rather than relying on conventional solid walls, carefully crafted wood separators maintain visual continuity while subtly defining different areas. The integration of micro concrete on floors and selected walls establishes a seamless surface, contrasting with the warmth of natural wood elements. Precise craftsmanship, refined detailing, and controlled material transitions preserve the integrity of the design while enhancing its tactile and visual quality.Recognition through the Bronze A' Design Award may inform future projects undertaken by Aynur Kirduk, encouraging continued exploration of natural materials and spatial fluidity. The achievement serves as motivation for the studio to pursue further refinement in balancing privacy, openness, and connection to surroundings. By acknowledging Urla, the award supports ongoing innovation in compact yet spacious living environments. This recognition also reinforces a design philosophy centered on simplicity, openness, and harmony with nature.Interested parties may learn more about Urla Guest House, view its features, and explore the work of its designer at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Aynur KirdukAynur Kirduk Concept Design is a design and implementation studio recognized for its innovative perspective within the industry. Its founder, Aynur Kirduk, has been a professional with significant experience in interior design since 2000, participating in various projects and collaborating with prestigious firms and architectural offices. In 2021, she established her own brand, transferring her experience and design philosophy to her own business. Her designs establish a balance between aesthetics and functionality, addressing each project with an approach that reflects the needs and lifestyles of users, with attention to even the smallest details. Aynur Kirduk is from Turkey.About Aynur Kirduk Concept Design StudioDecoration, whether for interiors or exteriors, is perceived as an art form that brings preferences to life and provides extensive insights into lifestyle. Aynur Kirduk Concept Design, operational since 2020, has adopted this art form with an innovative approach, crafting unique, custom designs that merge aesthetic appeal with functionality. Every project is seen as a chance to challenge limits and establish new quality benchmarks. By providing a distinct perspective on turnkey commercial and residential projects, the studio demonstrates meticulous attention to even the smallest details while earnestly addressing the needs of its clients.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Evaluation considers criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, and attention to detail. Recognized designs reflect the experience, imagination, and resourcefulness of their designers through professional execution and thoughtful development. This designation acknowledges works that blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that contribute to quality of life. The Bronze A' Design Award is a notable recognition for designs that incorporate sound practices in art, science, design, and technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including independent designers, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://interior-design-competitions.com

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