Soul Survivor: A Chronological Novel of the Book of Mormon Brings Scripture to Life Through an Epic Historical Narrative

Author John E. Bissell, PhD, delivers a retelling of Book of Mormon history, offering readers an immersive journey through faith, conflict, and divine purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers seeking a fresh and engaging perspective on one of the most influential religious texts in history can now experience the Book of Mormon in an entirely new way through Soul Survivor: A Chronological Novel of the Book of Mormon by John E. Bissell, PhD. This ambitious historical novel transforms centuries of sacred scripture into a compelling chronological narrative, bringing ancient civilizations, prophetic leaders, and pivotal moments of faith vividly to life.

Spanning several millennia of history, Soul Survivor traces the remarkable journey of two civilizations whose stories ultimately become intertwined through a sacred record destined to outlive them both. Beginning with the aftermath of the Tower of Babel, readers follow Mahonri Moriancumer, known as the Brother of Jared, as he leads his people across an uncharted ocean in vessels constructed according to divine instruction. Generations later, the narrative shifts to the prophet Lehi and his family as they flee Jerusalem and embark on their own perilous journey to a promised land.

Through rich storytelling and meticulous attention to scriptural chronology, Bissell recreates some of the most memorable events found within the Book of Mormon. Readers witness the inspiring leadership of King Benjamin, the transformative conversion of Alma the Younger, and the heroic defense of liberty led by Captain Moroni during times of political turmoil and war. The novel also captures the profound spiritual significance of the resurrected Jesus Christ's appearance among the people, offering a moving portrayal of hope, healing, and redemption.

At its heart, Soul Survivor explores timeless themes that continue to resonate with modern audiences. The rise and fall of civilizations, the dangers of pride and division, and the enduring strength of faith are woven throughout the narrative. By presenting these scriptural accounts through the lens of historical fiction, Bissell creates an accessible and emotionally engaging experience for both devoted students of the scriptures and readers who enjoy epic historical storytelling.

John E. Bissell, PhD, combines a deep appreciation for religious history with a talent for narrative storytelling. His passion for bringing ancient accounts to life allows readers to connect more personally with the individuals, challenges, and spiritual lessons that have inspired generations. Through Soul Survivor, he offers a unique literary experience that honors the source material while making it accessible to a broad contemporary audience.

Fans of epic faith-based fiction and readers who enjoyed works such as The Great and Terrible by Chris Stewart will find much to appreciate in this expansive retelling. The novel invites readers to reflect on the choices that shape individuals, families, and nations while emphasizing the enduring importance of preserving truth and testimony for future generations.

As interest in inspirational historical fiction continues to grow, Soul Survivor: A Chronological Novel of the Book of Mormon stands out as a powerful exploration of faith, perseverance, and the sacred record that survived the rise and fall of entire civilizations to foreshadow the current environments of the world today.

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