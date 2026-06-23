Ashwa Nova by Abhimanyu Goel and Aakanksha Jain Wins Bronze A' Design Award

Ashwa Nova

3D-Crafted Chocolate Bar Translating Cultural Storytelling Into Edible Form Recognized in Culinary Arts Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Ashwa Nova, an edible art creation by Abhimanyu Goel and Aakanksha Jain , as a Bronze winner in the Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected international design competitions , and its Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Award holds a well-regarded standing within the culinary art field. This recognition acknowledges Ashwa Nova as an outstanding example of thoughtful design that merges cultural narrative with technical precision. The selection reflects a rigorous evaluation of creativity, craftsmanship, and practical execution. For Abhimanyu Goel and Aakanksha Jain, the honor affirms a distinctive approach to confectionery as a medium of storytelling.The Bronze A' Design Award for Ashwa Nova carries significance beyond its creators, illustrating a growing dialogue between digital fabrication and artisanal practice within the culinary art industry. As consumers increasingly seek experiences that engage memory, culture, and the senses, Ashwa Nova responds to the demand for confectionery that functions as both nourishment and narrative artifact. The design demonstrates how additive manufacturing can support sustainable production while preserving artisanal quality. It offers practitioners a scalable model for bespoke culinary design that reduces material waste. For enthusiasts and collectors, the work reframes chocolate as a crafted object worthy of contemplation.Ashwa Nova is an 80-gram chocolate bar inspired by the symbolic horse, a figure associated with strength and prosperity, framed within a layered lattice geometry that draws on traditional Asian huawen motifs. The design achieves high-relief, sharp-angled detailing through precision 3D-printed flexible formworks, overcoming what its creators term the Geometric Release Paradox, in which brittle tempered chocolate would shatter when demolded from rigid molds. Hand-gilded surfaces highlight the intricate ornamentation, while carefully calibrated chocolate viscosity captures fine micro-details. The bar's geometry guides how it breaks, creating an intentional interaction between the object and the person experiencing it. Form, narrative, and craftsmanship converge to produce a multisensory tactile experience.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition encourages further exploration of edible design as a vehicle for cultural expression and digital innovation. For Abhimanyu Goel and Aakanksha Jain, the honor reinforces a commitment to bridging heritage and contemporary fabrication within their studio practice. The achievement may inspire future projects that continue to test the boundaries of structural complexity and sustainable production in confectionery. It also supports a broader conversation around how technology can enhance, rather than replace, artisanal authenticity, motivating ongoing refinement and experimentation.Team MembersAshwa Nova was created by Abhimanyu Goel, an architect and material scientist who led the computational modeling and fabrication engineering, and Aakanksha Jain, an urban planner and chocolatier who guided the cultural narrative and artisanal chocolate-making process. Together they united digital design, advanced 3D printing, and craftsmanship to realize the project.Interested parties may learn more about Ashwa Nova, view the design in detail, and explore the work of its creators at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Abhimanyu Goel and Aakanksha JainAbhimanyu Goel is a Senior Research Associate and Architect at the National University of Singapore whose work bridges architecture, materials science, and circular design to advance low carbon and climate resilient urban systems. A graduate of the NUS Masters of Integrated Sustainable Design in 2015, he transforms biomass and industrial waste into high performance construction materials and has collaborated with Nobel Laureate Professor Konstantin Novoselov, exhibiting at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 and Singapore Design Week 2025. Together with Aakanksha Jain, he co-founded Modesi Chocolates, integrating architecture, digital fabrication, and heritage storytelling. Both creators are based in Singapore.About Modesi Designs Pte LtdModesi is a Singapore-based artisanal chocolate studio that transforms culture, stories, and design into intricately crafted 3D chocolate experiences. Founded by Aakanksha Jain, an urban planner and chocolatier, and Abhimanyu Goel, an architect and material scientist, the studio combines 3D-printed precision with handcrafted excellence. Using advanced 3D printing and thoughtful design, Modesi translates architecture, art, and cultural narratives into edible forms that invite pause, curiosity, and dialogue. Each piece is crafted to be enjoyed and discussed, sparking memories, questions, and connections. The studio's philosophy holds that every design tells a story, every flavor carries a memory, and every moment shared over chocolate is a moment of connection.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Within the Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative use of ingredients, presentation excellence, creativity in plating, sensory engagement, cultural relevance, sustainability in preparation, and originality in concept. Designs bearing this designation are highly regarded for their professional execution and their potential to influence industry standards positively. The recognition reflects an ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that contribute to quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Award is an international, juried competition that welcomes acclaimed chefs, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential practitioners within the culinary arts industry. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated against pre-established criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, culinary industry experts, academics, and journalists, providing entrants with global exposure and recognition for their culinary design capabilities. Organized across all industries and open to participants from all countries since 2008, now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements on an international stage, the competition fosters a global appreciation for the principles of good design and motivates designers and brands toward continued innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://goldenculinaryartsawards.com

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