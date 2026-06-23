Sue Phillips Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sue Phillips, fragrance expert and founder of Scenterprises Inc., is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how the emotional power of scent can transform lives, strengthen personal identity, and create meaningful connections.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Phillips explores why the sense of smell is our most powerful sense and explains how fragrance can trigger memories, emotions, and personal transformation. She also discusses innovative approaches to fragrance education and how scent can support individuals seeking to reconnect with lost olfactory function.Sue’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/sue-phillips

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