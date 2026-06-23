FIntegrate Technology & OMNICOMMANDER Partner to Help Financial Institutions Strengthen Growth & Operational Performance

Industry veterans unite to give FIs greater access to OMNICOMMANDER's digital ecosystem & FIntegrate's collections, recovery, dispute, data migration solutions

BIRMINGHAM, AL, AL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIntegrate Technology , a leading provider of collections, recovery, and dispute management software for financial institutions, and award-winning digital marketing and website solutions provider OMNICOMMANDER , today announced a new partnership to help financial institutions grow, compete, and operate more efficiently.Through the strategic partnership, clients of both companies gain expanded access to capabilities that address the full arc of financial institution performance. OMNICOMMANDER helps banks and credit unions take control of their digital presence with customized digital solutions designed to strengthen engagement, improve visibility, and support sustainable growth. FIntegrate Technology provides the operational technology institutions need to streamline collections and recovery, improve dispute management, and securely convert legacy data.Together, the companies will give financial institutions greater access to digital growth strategies and operational solutions that support the entire user journey. From attracting and engaging users online to managing delinquent accounts, disputes, and recovery processes, the partnership connects two critical areas of financial institution performance."Financial institutions don't need more vendors; they need partners that can help them grow and operate more efficiently," said Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER. "OMNICOMMANDER helps banks and credit unions strengthen their digital presence and drive growth, while FIntegrate helps them improve operational performance behind the scenes. Together, we're helping financial institutions compete more effectively in a rapidly changing market."OMNICOMMANDER serves more than 600 banks and credit unions across the United States, providing one partner for the creation, hosting, management, and continued growth of a financial institution’s digital presence. Its integrated ecosystem includes fully customized websites, digital branch solutions, live chat, digital forms, appointment scheduling, vehicle search, digital displays, search engine optimization, paid media, email marketing, social media management, content development, graphic design, and video production.“This partnership is a natural fit for both organizations,” said Kris Bishop, CEO of FIntegrate Technology. “We have spent decades helping financial institutions recover revenue, manage risk, and improve operational efficiency. OMNICOMMANDER helps those same institutions strengthen their brands, reach more accountholders, and create better digital experiences. By bringing these capabilities together, we can help banks and credit unions compete more effectively while building stronger and more efficient operations.”Trusted by more than 150 financial institutions, FIntegrate Technology provides specialized software for collections and recovery, dispute management, and data migration. Through its FusionCRS, FusionDMS, and FusionLRS platforms, FIntegrate helps banks and credit unions automate complex workflows, reduce manual processes, control costs, and improve recovery outcomes.The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to helping community banks and credit unions remain competitive as financial services become increasingly digital and operational efficiency becomes more important. Collectively, FIntegrate Technology and OMNICOMMANDER serve hundreds of financial institutions and bring decades of industry experience to the partnership.For more information, contact Martin Webster at MWebster@fintegratetech.com or Christi Sims at christi@omnicommander.com.About FIntegrate TechnologyFIntegrate Technology is a leading provider of operations and process solutions that automate and simplify collections, recoveries, and transaction disputes for financial institutions. Through its proprietary FusionCRS software, FIntegrate helps improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and mitigate risk, managing more than $30 billion in delinquent loans daily. The FIntegrate team brings more than 100 years of combined financial services experience to every client engagement. For more information, visit fintegratetech.com.About OMNICOMMANDEROMNICOMMANDER is the #1 digital marketing agency for credit unions and banks, delivering the first fully integrated digital ecosystem built exclusively for financial institutions. Every OMNICOMMANDER solution is powered by a world-class team of financial institution experts. Specializing in fully customized, ADA-accessible websites and end-to-end marketing solutions, OMNICOMMANDER helps financial institutions strengthen their brands, improve digital engagement, and achieve measurable growth. For more information, visit OMNICOMMANDER.com.

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