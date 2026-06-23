Bulk Reef Supply Recognized with Top Honor in Reef2Reef’s “Industry Best of the Best” Awards

David Hammontree, Founder of Reef2Reef, presents William Reed of Bulk Reef Supply with Two "Industry Best of the Best" Awards at a recent saltwater aquatics tradeshow The team at Bulk Reef Supply is grateful to the Reef2Reef Community for voting it "Industry Best of the Best" in Two Categories Bulk Reef Supply's mascot, Mr. Chili, celebrates selection as Best Overall Dry Goods Company and Reefer's Choice, the top overall award in this year's Reef2Reef awards.

Chosen by Reef2Reef community members, Bulk Reef Supply receives Reefer’s Choice and Best Overall Dry Goods Company Awards

We're so grateful for this honor. One of the things that makes the saltwater aquarium community special is the willingness of everyone to share their knowledge and help one another succeed.” — Ashley Freeman, SVP of Communications and Customer Success

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bulk Reef Supply is honored to receive two Reef2Reef “Industry Best of the Best” Awards, including Best Overall Dry Goods Company and the coveted Reefer’s Choice Award, the program’s highest honor.Reef2Reef, the foremost online community for reef aquarium discussion and collaboration, connects thousands of reefkeepers worldwide. Reef2Reef provides a friendly environment where reefing enthusiasts can learn, share and grow their knowledge of saltwater aquarium keeping.According to Reef2Reef, the Industry Best of the Best Awards were created to “recognize the products, brands, and companies reef hobbyists trust most.” The Reefer’s Choice Award represents the “community’s favorite company or brand across all categories,” making it one of the most meaningful recognitions in reefing.Bulk Reef Supply is grateful for the recognition from the reefing community and for Reef2Reef's commitment to fostering a place where aquarists of all experience levels can learn and grow.For nearly two decades, Bulk Reef Supply has been dedicated to making reefing fun and easy through a combination of trusted products, free educational resources, and expert support. What began as a small business built around Reef Chili coral food and a desire to help local reef clubs gain access to quality equipment has grown into one of reefing’s most recognized educational and e-commerce destinations.Helping people enjoy the beauty and wonder of the ocean from their homes and workplaces has always been central to that mission. Early on, Bulk Reef Supply began creating educational resources designed to help aquarists better understand the animals they care for, the equipment they use, and the decisions that lead to long-term success. Through thousands of BRStv videos , educational articles, livestreams, gear reviews, tank build series, how-to guides and more, the company has worked to make reefkeeping more approachable and less intimidating at every stage of the journey.BRS’s commitment extends beyond educational content. The Bulk Reef Supply customer support team is filled with experienced reefkeepers who help thousands of customers each year navigate equipment choices, troubleshoot challenges, and find solutions tailored to their unique aquariums. Through customer support, social media engagement in the AskBRS Facebook group, and ongoing educational initiatives, the company continues to help aquarists build confidence and achieve success."One of the things that makes the saltwater community special is the willingness of everyone to share their knowledge and help one another succeed," said Ashley Freeman, SVP of Communications and Customer Success for Aperture Pet & Life . "We’re incredibly grateful to be recognized by the community, and especially humbled to be chosen for the Reefer’s Choice Award."Bulk Reef Supply extends its sincere thanks to Reef2Reef and the entire reefing community for this recognition. The company is honored by the trust reefers have placed in Bulk Reef Supply for nearly twenty years and looks forward to continuing to support aquarists through education, service and a shared passion for reefkeeping for many years to come.About Bulk Reef SupplyFounded in 2007, Bulk Reef Supply is dedicated to making reefing fun and easy through trusted products, educational resources, and expert support. Through BulkReefSupply.com and its YouTube channels, BRStv and Bulk Reef Supply Saltwater Aquariums, the company helps aquarists of all experience levels build and maintain successful aquariums. By combining the products we use and trust ourselves with practical education and knowledgeable customer support, Bulk Reef Supply strives to make reefkeeping more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.About ApertureAperture Pet & Life is a manufacturer, online retailer, and distributor of products and solutions for the aquatics industry. It operates BulkReefSupply.com, the leading online marketplace for saltwater aquarists, offering products and education for both saltwater and freshwater aquarium keeping.The company continues to innovate in aquatics through its brands—AquaIllumination, AquaReady, Bulk Reef Supply, EcoTech Marine, HelloReef and Neptune Systems—and its diversified platforms. Aperture supports aquarists around the world in building and maintaining successful aquariums through innovative products, expert guidance, and a commitment to responsible animal care and sustainable practices.For more information or media inquiries, contact:

David Hammontree, Founder of Reef2Reef, presents William Reed of Bulk Reef Supply with Industry Best of the Best Awards at recent saltwater aquatics tradeshow.

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