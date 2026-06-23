Influential Women Features Maria Reynoso: Director Of Clinical Research At Kissimmee Clinical Research

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Patient-Centered Clinical Trials While Elevating Awareness and Understanding of Frontal Lobe DementiaKissimmee, Florida — Maria Reynoso is a dedicated clinical research professional whose career reflects a deep commitment to advancing medical discovery while ensuring compassionate, patient-centered care. As Director of Clinical Research at Kissimmee Clinical Research, she has built a reputation for leadership rooted in integrity, scientific rigor, and an unwavering focus on meaningful outcomes for patients and research participants.With more than six years in senior leadership and over a decade of experience in clinical research, Maria has overseen numerous clinical trials from initiation through completion. Her responsibilities include ensuring regulatory compliance, maintaining scientific accuracy, and fostering collaboration across multidisciplinary teams. She works closely with investigators, sponsors, and site personnel to uphold the highest standards of ethical research and operational excellence.Maria’s career began as a clinical research coordinator, where she developed hands-on experience managing study protocols, recruiting and supporting participants, and ensuring strict adherence to regulatory requirements. Over time, her dedication and leadership abilities propelled her into progressive management roles, ultimately leading to her current position directing clinical research operations. Throughout her journey, she has remained focused on collaboration, transparency, and improving outcomes for both patients and research partners.Beyond her professional achievements, Maria’s story is marked by extraordinary resilience in the face of personal tragedy. In July 2022, while attending an investigational meeting in Chicago, she received devastating news that her home had caught fire while her husband was inside. Her husband, who had been diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia, was using an oxygen machine that malfunctioned and caused the fire.The loss was life-altering. In the aftermath, Maria spent more than a year in temporary housing while rebuilding her home and navigating profound grief. Despite these challenges, she remained fully committed to her professional responsibilities, continuing to lead clinical research efforts without interruption. She returned to her rebuilt home in January 2023, carrying forward both the weight of her loss and a renewed sense of purpose.Her personal experience as a caregiver has since shaped a deeper mission: advocating for greater awareness, research, and understanding of frontal lobe dementia. Maria is particularly passionate about addressing the gaps in knowledge surrounding the condition, which is often misunderstood or grouped under broader diagnoses such as Alzheimer’s disease. She emphasizes that dementia is complex and multifactorial, requiring more focused research and public education.Maria is currently writing a book to share her lived experience as both a caregiver and a professional navigating the healthcare system. Through her writing, she hopes to provide guidance, comfort, and practical insight for families facing similar challenges, while also shedding light on the emotional and systemic realities of dementia care.She attributes her success to perseverance, resilience, and an unwavering refusal to give up in the face of adversity. Maria believes that life is defined not by the challenges people encounter, but by how they respond to them. For her, consistency and determination have been essential to both personal survival and professional growth.Faith also plays a central role in Maria’s life. She believes that life events unfold with purpose, even when meaning is not immediately clear. Over time, she has come to see challenges as part of a larger journey—one in which understanding emerges gradually, like “pieces of a puzzle” coming together. This perspective has helped her maintain strength and clarity through both personal hardship and professional responsibility.Maria also recalls a defining moment early in her career when a former boss offered blunt but impactful advice: “There are so many people looking for work.” Though difficult to hear, the message became a turning point. It pushed her to take full ownership of her career path, recognize her strengths, and pursue opportunities with greater intention. That mindset ultimately gave her the confidence to advance into leadership and establish herself as a director in clinical research.To young women entering the field, Maria offers a message grounded in hope and perseverance. She encourages them to remain patient during difficult seasons and to understand that setbacks do not define their future. Success, she emphasizes, often takes time—but persistence, focus, and belief in oneself will eventually lead to progress.Maria identifies one of the most urgent challenges in healthcare today as the lack of awareness and research surrounding frontal lobe dementia. She notes that the condition is often overshadowed by more widely recognized diseases, despite its significant impact on patients and families. At the same time, she sees this gap as an opportunity—one that can lead to improved research initiatives, better diagnostic understanding, and stronger support systems for caregivers.At the core of Maria’s values are resilience, strength, faith, and perseverance. She believes that integrity and emotional endurance are essential not only in clinical research but in life itself. She also prioritizes honesty and open communication, especially within her family, where she strives to maintain transparency with her children and model emotional strength through both challenges and growth.Today, based in Kissimmee, Florida, Maria Reynoso continues to lead with compassion and determination. Through her work in clinical research and her advocacy for dementia awareness, she remains committed to making a lasting impact—guided by her belief that even in life’s most difficult moments, there is purpose, growth, and hope.Learn More about Maria Reynoso:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Maria-Reynoso Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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