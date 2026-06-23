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Grant Love Featured to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grant Love, founder of RHS, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he shares how discipline, service, and purpose have shaped his journey from athlete and U.S. Navy veteran to impact-driven entrepreneur.

Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website

In his episode, Love explores how discipline and visualization create a competitive edge, and breaks down how service-driven leadership, accountability, and resilience can transform adversity into lasting impact and opportunity.

“True leadership is built through discipline, service, and the commitment to leave a legacy that elevates others,” said Love.

Grant’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/grant-lovecjyjalat

Grant Love
Legacy Makers TV
email us here

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Grant Love Featured to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

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