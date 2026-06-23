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The Business Research Company's Addressable Television (TV) Advertising Market Forecast To Hit $14.33Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Expected to grow to $14.33 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The addressable television (TV) advertising market is evolving rapidly as digital advancements reshape how advertisers reach viewers. By leveraging data and technology, this sector is enabling more precise and personalized advertising experiences, driving significant growth and transforming the traditional TV advertising landscape. Let's explore the market size, driving factors, leading regions, and key trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Projected Market Value and Growth Trajectory of the Addressable Television Advertising Market

The addressable television advertising market has experienced strong expansion in recent years. It is anticipated to grow from $6.86 billion in 2025 to $7.94 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This earlier growth was largely fueled by the expansion of digital cable and satellite TV infrastructure, increased broadband penetration encouraging smart TV usage, wider adoption of basic audience measurement systems, a shift by advertisers from linear TV to digital platforms, and the emergence of early data-driven advertising technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is poised for even faster growth, expected to reach $14.33 billion by 2030 with an elevated CAGR of 15.9%. Factors driving this forecast include a growing demand for personalized and targeted advertising, increasing implementation of AI-powered ad optimization tools, the expansion of connected TV and over-the-top (OTT) ecosystems, broader use of real-time data analytics in media planning, and the influence of stricter privacy regulations that promote advanced consent-based targeting models. Important trends during this period will involve widespread adoption of AI-driven audience segmentation, growth of real-time programmatic ad bidding on TV platforms, enhanced cross-device viewer identity mapping for more accurate targeting, greater reliance on cloud-based ad serving platforms for scalable personalization, and an increasing emphasis on data-driven household-level ad targeting.

Defining Addressable Television Advertising and Its Benefits

Addressable television advertising represents a sophisticated approach where different ads are delivered to distinct households watching the same TV program. By utilizing digital technology and data analytics, this method allows advertisers to target specific audience segments with tailored ads in real time. This precision increases the relevance of advertisements and enhances overall efficiency by connecting with well-defined consumer groups more effectively than traditional mass advertising.

View the full addressable television (tv) advertising market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/addressable-television-tv-advertising-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Streaming Services as a Major Growth Catalyst for the Addressable TV Advertising Market

A principal driver of the addressable television advertising market’s rise is the widespread adoption of streaming services. These platforms provide on-demand video content over the internet, enabling viewers to watch whenever they choose rather than following fixed broadcast schedules. As audiences continue to move away from linear television viewing, streaming services have grown to dominate total TV consumption, thereby expanding the digitally connected, data-rich audience base available for targeted advertising. This shift allows advertisers to reallocate budgets toward addressable TV campaigns with greater accuracy and scale.

For example, in July 2025, Netflix, a leading US-based entertainment company, reported that viewers spent over 94 billion hours watching content on its platform during the first half of 2024. This figure increased to more than 95 billion hours in the first half of 2025, demonstrating strong engagement across various genres and languages. Such trends emphasize how streaming’s popularity is propelling growth in the addressable television advertising market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Addressable TV Advertising Market

North America held the largest share of the addressable television advertising market in 2025, reflecting its advanced digital infrastructure and mature advertising ecosystems. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period, driven by rising digital penetration and expanding connected TV usage. The market report covers key geographies including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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