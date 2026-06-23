Dr. Lisa Ann Roselli Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Lisa Ann Roselli, owner of The Pearl Regenerative Institute, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, perseverance, continuous learning, and strong support systems can help individuals pursue ambitious goals and create meaningful impact.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Roselli explores the importance of believing in your vision even when others may not, and breaks down how education, skill development, and resilience can help people overcome challenges and achieve long-term success.Lisa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/dr-lisa-ann-roselli

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