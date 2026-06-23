BB Energy launches LPG distribution business in Zambia, expanding access to cleaner, more reliable energy

BB Energy Launches LPG Business in Zambia New BB Energy LPG Storage Tank in Zambia Bashir Bassatne CEO of BB Energy Downstream

BB Energy launches its new LPG distribution business in Zambia building its growing presence in LPG as well as other transitional and renewable energy sectors

The launch of our LPG distribution business in Zambia reflects our commitment to investing in markets where we can make a meaningful to the provision of cleaner, healthier, energy and sustainability.” — Bashir Bassatne, CEO of BB Energy Downstream

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BB Energy , today announced the launch of BBE-D Gas Zambia its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution business in Zambia. This marks a significant step in the Group’s strategy to expand its downstream gas footprint and support access to cleaner energy solutions across Africa.The new operation was established through the acquisition of LPG assets in Zambia, enabling BB Energy to develop a fully integrated storage, bottling and distribution presence in the country. The business focuses on supplying LPG cylinders to households and commercial customers, through a network of kiosks initially focused on Lusaka.Zambia is a compelling market for LPG, with demand increasing rapidly as consumers and businesses seek affordable, dependable and cleaner energy sources. Recent trends show strong growth in LPG consumption, with consumption increasing by 50 percent in 2024 alone. This growth is driven in part by electricity shortages and a shift away from traditional fuels. Despite this progress, access to clean cooking fuels remains limited, with most households still relying on less healthy, more polluting fuels such as charcoal and firewood.Bashir Bassatne, CEO of BB Energy Downstream, said: “The launch of our LPG distribution business in Zambia reflects our commitment to investing in markets where we can make a meaningful to the provision of cleaner energy and sustainability.“By establishing a local distribution platform, we are well positioned to support Zambia’s growing energy needs and contribute to the development of a more resilient and diversified energy mix. This is only the beginning, our ambition is to make a positive difference for the people across this region. Stay tuned.”The new business builds on BB Energy’s growing global presence in LPG and other transitional and renewable energy sectors. In recent years, the Group has expanded its activities across liquid gases, power trading, and renewable energy projects, reflecting its strategy to diversify its portfolio and support the energy transition.With an established presence in Africa and a track record of developing downstream energy businesses, BB Energy aims to leverage its expertise in trading, logistics, and risk management to deliver reliable LPG supply to the Zambian market while supporting long-term economic and social development.LPG in Zambia - Key Facts• Only 9.2 percent of Zambians have access to clean cooking fuels and a majority of households rely on charcoal.• Zambia households spend USD 500 million on charcoal every year and switching to LPG can reduce household cooking costs by 85 percent according to the Clean Cooking Alliance • Cooking with LPG results in a 58 percent reduction in Green House Gases compared to Charcoal• Exposure to pollution from traditional fuels is linked to heart disease, stroke, lung disease, cancer and pneumonia according to the World Health Organisation • Zambia has one of the highest deforestation rates in the world estimated at up to 150,000 hectares annually, largely driven by cooking with wood and charcoal.

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