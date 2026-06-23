Angeline Soto Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angeline Soto, founder of MoondaAura and Auric Spectrum Academy, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how meaningful transformation begins when people feel connected, supported, and inspired to participate in their own growth.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Soto explores how learning experiences can be designed to foster purpose, engagement, and lasting growth, and breaks down how emotional intelligence, curiosity, belonging, and learner ownership can strengthen education, leadership, and workforce development.Angeline’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/angeline-soto

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