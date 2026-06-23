Ren 62S by Renda Yachts Wins Silver in A' Yacht and Marine Industry Awards

Ren 62S

Performance Motor Yacht Recognized for Spatial Intelligence and Structural Efficiency Within a 19 Meter Platform

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Ren 62S by Renda Yachts as a Silver recipient within the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category. This recognition acknowledges a performance motor yacht that demonstrates a considered balance of architectural clarity, structural efficiency, and onboard comfort. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of yacht and marine vessels design, evaluating entries through a rigorous and impartial process. The Silver A' Design Award distinction places Ren 62S among works noted for their technical merit and design quality. The announcement marks a meaningful milestone for Renda Yachts, a contemporary yacht manufacturer based in Turkey.The recognition of Ren 62S holds relevance for the broader yacht industry and for owners seeking vessels that combine dynamic aesthetics with practical, residential comfort. Contemporary yacht users increasingly expect natural daylight, flexible storage, and intuitive technology integration within compact performance platforms. Ren 62S responds to these expectations by demonstrating how spatial optimization and performance engineering can coexist within a disciplined architecture. The design aligns with evolving industry practices that prioritize weight efficiency, fuel economy, and usability. For stakeholders, the result is a measured example of how thoughtful planning can extend the perceived scale and functionality of a smaller hull.Ren 62S is a 19 meter performance motor yacht developed to deliver the spatial quality of a larger vessel within a compact platform. The layout integrates three cabins, three heads, generous outdoor living areas, and concealed storage through a clear functional hierarchy that separates social and private zones without compromising circulation. The structure is built in lightweight marine grade aluminum and reinforced with carbon fiber components in key areas, creating a strong yet weight-efficient platform. A panoramic roof glazing system introduces abundant natural light into the main saloon, strengthening the connection between the interior and the surrounding seascape. Sharp lines and controlled surfaces express a confident exterior identity, while millimeter level planning resolves the demands of ergonomics, circulation, and structural constraints.This recognition supports Renda Yachts as the brand continues to explore the intersection of performance, comfort, and spatial clarity in future projects. The Silver A' Design Award serves as encouragement for the team to refine its design language and pursue further innovation in compact performance vessels. The achievement reinforces a structured, user-centered approach that may inform forthcoming concepts within the brand's portfolio. It also affirms the value of considered material strategies and architectural thinking in contemporary yacht development.Project MembersRen 62S was developed by the Renda Yachts team, with exterior design by Ekrem Gulec and Bora Ozkaynak, who shaped the athletic proportions and exterior identity of the vessel, and interior design by Burcu Kalayci and Bora Ozkaynak, who organized the spatial layout and onboard living environment.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its designers, and its development at the A' Design Award dedicated page.About Renda YachtsRenda Yachts is a yacht design brand focused on the creation of motor yacht concepts that balance refined aesthetics with functional clarity. The practice operates across exterior styling, interior architecture, and spatial planning, supported by advanced digital modeling and visualization processes. Renda Yachts has taken part in international design platforms, developing a portfolio that reflects a consistent design language and attention to detail. Its work examines contemporary onboard living through considered layouts and material approaches, contributing to the ongoing development of yacht design by aligning user needs with a structured and design-driven process.About Renda Yachts ManufacturerRenda Yachts is a contemporary yacht manufacturer founded in 2022 and dedicated to redefining modern motor yacht design through engineering precision, distinctive aesthetics, and refined onboard living. Each vessel is developed through a comprehensive process integrating naval architecture, hull optimization, exterior styling, and interior design to achieve a balance between form, function, and performance. The brand is defined by strong proportions, clean architectural lines, and a modern visual identity, while placing equal importance on structural integrity, hydrodynamic efficiency, and durability. Interior environments are conceived as sophisticated living spaces that emphasize spatial openness, natural light, and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor areas. Its offerings include motor yacht design, open tender design, custom yacht concept design, hull and superstructure design, general arrangement planning, yacht interior design, and visualization services.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence in both function and form within the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category. Evaluation considers criteria such as innovation in yacht design, sustainability and efficiency, integration of technology, comfort and luxury, safety measures, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, space optimization, material quality, and structural integrity. Additional considerations include navigation ease, energy conservation, water resistance, adaptability to conditions, economic viability, environmental impact, craftsmanship excellence, durability, maintenance simplicity, and a user-friendly interface. Recipients of this distinction are acknowledged for their contribution to advancing industry standards through technical skill and considered creativity. The recognition reflects a notable level of design competence and a meaningful impact on the practice of yacht design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes yacht designers, design agencies, companies, marine vessel manufacturers, and brands operating within the yacht and marine vessel design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process, assessed against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, yacht industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://goldenyachtawards.com

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