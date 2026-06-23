Cricket Larsen, Recognized By Influential Women, Serves As Senior Customer Care Manager At TruGreen

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Customer Experience Excellence Through Cross-Functional Leadership, Innovation, and People-Centered StrategyVero Beach, Florida — With more than 30 years of professional experience and over two decades at TruGreen, Cricket Larsen has built a distinguished career defined by operational leadership, resilience, and a deep commitment to developing people and improving customer experience. She began her journey as one of the first externally hired office managers within the organization—an uncommon path at the time—and quickly distinguished herself through strong problem-solving abilities, a disciplined work ethic, and an authentic, people-first leadership style.From the outset, Cricket demonstrated a natural ability to bring structure to complexity while maintaining a strong focus on service excellence and team development. Her early success opened the door to continued advancement within the company, ultimately leading to her current role as Senior Customer Care Manager. In this position, she plays a central role in strengthening operational performance while building and mentoring high-performing teams across the organization.Cricket’s leadership approach is rooted in strategic partnership and cross-functional alignment. She excels at connecting people, processes, and priorities across departments, ensuring that teams work toward a unified vision of the customer experience. Known for her ability to break down organizational silos, she blends big-picture thinking with tactical execution, ensuring that initiatives are not only thoughtfully designed but also effectively delivered.A defining element of her leadership style is consistency and communication. Each morning at 8 a.m., Cricket sends a company-wide customer follow-up message designed to reinforce transparency, alignment, and shared accountability. This daily touchpoint reflects her belief that strong communication is the foundation of strong teams and consistent customer outcomes. It also reinforces her commitment to being an accessible, engaged leader who remains closely connected to both employees and customers.Throughout her career, Cricket has focused on improving the end-to-end customer journey by viewing the organization through the customer’s perspective. By working collaboratively across departments, she has helped align operational practices with evolving customer expectations, ensuring service delivery is both efficient and meaningful. One of her most impactful contributions includes her role in the development and implementation of the company’s first AI-driven customer support agent. This initiative was designed to enhance response times, streamline resolution processes, and better support frontline teams, reflecting her belief that innovation must always be grounded in real customer needs.Beyond her operational achievements, Cricket is widely recognized for her dedication to mentorship and leadership development. She is especially passionate about empowering women in the workplace, encouraging them to step into leadership roles with confidence and purpose. Her influence extends beyond her professional responsibilities, as she has spent years coaching volleyball and mentoring young women, including her own daughters, whom she considers her greatest personal accomplishment.Cricket attributes her success to her mother, who instilled in her the foundational values of strength, confidence, and self-awareness. Her mother also emphasized adaptability and emotional intelligence—qualities Cricket credits for her ability to navigate complex interpersonal dynamics, understand team needs, and lead with intention. These early lessons continue to shape how she communicates, builds relationships, and approaches leadership challenges.The best career advice Cricket received was to always consider the full organizational picture rather than focusing solely on her direct area of responsibility. This mindset has been central to her success in customer experience leadership. By understanding how operations, technology, sales, and service intersect, she is able to anticipate downstream impacts, identify root causes more effectively, and build stronger cross-functional partnerships that drive lasting improvement.For young women entering her industry, Cricket emphasizes courage, curiosity, and authenticity. She encourages them not to fear taking risks, challenging the status quo, or stepping outside their comfort zones. Growth, she notes, comes from embracing new challenges and being willing to learn through experience. She also highlights the importance of being a collaborative and respectful team member—someone others genuinely want to work with—because relationships are essential to long-term success. Above all, she encourages women to pursue work that aligns with their values and brings genuine fulfillment.Cricket identifies remote management and the post-pandemic evolution of workplace dynamics as one of the most significant challenges—and opportunities—in her field. Since COVID-19, customer expectations and workplace structures have shifted dramatically, requiring leaders to rethink how teams are engaged, how performance is managed, and how customer experience is delivered. While this transformation has required continuous adaptation, she views it as an opportunity to redesign traditional systems in more flexible, digital, and human-centered ways.Her core values—honesty and loyalty—remain central to both her professional and personal life. Cricket believes in leading with transparency, ethics, and accountability to build trust and credibility. Loyalty, in her view, means consistently showing up for others, supporting colleagues, and honoring commitments. These principles guide how she leads, collaborates, and builds meaningful, long-term relationships.Driven by a commitment to continuous learning and meaningful impact, Cricket Larsen continues to focus on leadership development, operational excellence, and customer experience innovation. Whether guiding teams, supporting colleagues, or mentoring future leaders, she remains dedicated to empowering others to grow, lead with confidence, and reach their full potential.Learn More about Cricket Larsen:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/georgina-stpeters Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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