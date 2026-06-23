DeepFest Returns to Riyadh as Saudi Arabia Marks 2026 the Year of Artificial Intelligence

Co-located with LEAP 2026, the region’s leading deep tech platform showcases AI in action — from real-time deepfake detection to AI music performed on stage

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeepFest, the dedicated artificial intelligence and deep technology platform co-located with LEAP 2026, returns to Riyadh from 31 August to 3 September 2026, bringing together global technology leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the future of artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and real-world AI deployment.This year’s edition arrives as Saudi Arabia marks 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence, an initiative backed by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority. DeepFest is the principal platform through which that national agenda meets the global AI ecosystem.“DeepFest has always been about bringing together the people building what’s next in AI, not just talking about it” said Basma Dawwas, Director of LEAP Events. "This year’s programme is focused on real-world application, from infrastructure and governance to the technologies people can experience live on the ground. The conversation around AI has evolved quickly, and DeepFest reflects where the industry is heading next.”As artificial intelligence reshapes industries at unprecedented speed, DeepFest 2026 will explore the technologies, infrastructure and ideas driving the next phase of global transformation. The programme spans the full AI ecosystem; from discussions around AI governance, sovereign infrastructure and autonomous systems, to real-world applications across healthcare, supply chains, media and the creator economy. Live demonstrations, including real-time deepfake detection and AI-generated music performances, will place the technology itself front and centre.Reflecting the growing global focus on AI infrastructure and enterprise adoption, DeepFest’s speaker programme brings together some of the leading figures shaping the future of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. Confirmed speakers include Michio Kaku, Professor of Theoretical Physics at the City College of New York; Chandra Donelson, Global Award-Winning Data and AI Strategist, Bestselling Author and 3× CDAO; Daniel Bedingfield, singer, songwriter, and record producer; and Dr. Jack McCauley, Innovator in Residence and Board Trustee at UC Berkeley, and former Co-Founder and Engineer of Oculus VR.The event will also welcome a number of first-time exhibitors and sponsors to DeepFest, including Google Cloud, AMD, Salesforce, EY, Cerebras, Supermicro, Blaize and Xerox, signalling growing international momentum around Saudi Arabia’s AI ecosystem and the wider Gulf region. Their participation reflects increasing industry focus on the Gulf region’s role in shaping the future of AI infrastructure, compute and enterprise technology. The partner and exhibitor base now spans more than 1,800 global technology brands.That momentum is already being felt across the global AI industry. Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAIN and Global AI Partner of DeepFest 2026, said Saudi Arabia now has “the energy, the infrastructure and the sovereign architecture” to become a global exporter of AI capability, adding that DeepFest plays a critical role in bringing “the global builders and the global deployers into the same physical space” to accelerate collaboration and real-world AI progress.As enterprises move from experimentation to implementation, discussions around scalable infrastructure and data readiness are also expected to take centre stage at DeepFest 2026. Ali Al-Ismail, Country Manager of Snowflake KSA and Gold Sponsor of DeepFest 2026, said organisations are increasingly focused on building “the data foundations that make AI work at scale,” highlighting the growing importance of governance, well-structured infrastructure and enterprise readiness in enabling long-term AI transformation.Co-located with LEAP 2026, DeepFest forms part of one of the world’s largest technology event platforms, bringing together global technology leaders, investors, startups and policymakers across multiple sectors, including AI, fintech, health technology, cybersecurity, climate technology, and smart cities. LEAP 2026 is expected to welcome more than 201,000 visitors alongside over 600 startups and 1,900 investors.DeepFest 2026 takes place from 31 August to 3 September 2026 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham, co-located with LEAP 2026.-END-About DeepFest:DeepFest reflects Saudi Arabia’s ambition to lead the future of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, as the Kingdom continues to strengthen its position as a global innovation hub connecting three continents.As AI becomes a national priority and a key driver of transformation across industries, 2026 marks a defining year for DeepFest in Saudi Arabia — bringing together the global AI ecosystem at a time of unprecedented growth and investment in the Kingdom’s technology landscape.Held alongside LEAP 2026 - the world’s most-attended technology event - DeepFest brings together researchers, founders, engineers, policymakers, investors and technology leaders to showcase the latest advancements and ideas shaping the AI ecosystem.The 2026 edition will feature inspiring discussions and interactive experiences focused on AI governance, sustainability, cybersecurity, robotics and emerging technologies, while also exploring the growing role of governments and enterprises in shaping the future of artificial intelligence globally.About LEAP:Saudi Arabia’s rapid transformation into a global technology powerhouse is the driving force behind LEAP.LEAP showcases Saudi Arabia’s technological ambition to the world, as the Kingdom rapidly establishes itself as a global centre for innovation, investment, and emerging technologies. The figures speak for themselves as LEAP 2025 had an attendance of over 200,000, making it the most attended tech event in the world. LEAP features the inspiring tech of tomorrow across all major sectors including health, finance, energy, education, digital entertainment, transport, smart cities and more. The event is also led by a speaker faculty of globally celebrated technology innovators, focusing on the most innovative tech case studies from around the world.LEAP is not like any other tech event, from the ground up the community, stakeholders and project team are challenged every day to do something wildly creative and bold, something that reflects the seismic advances in tech adoption being seen in Saudi Arabia.About Tahaluf:Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region and from around the world to a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.Tahaluf is responsible for the award-winning tech events LEAP, DeepFest and LEAP East, as well as Money 20/20 Middle East, the Global Health Exhibition, Cityscape Global, Black Hat MEA and CPHI Middle East.For more information about Tahaluf, visit https://tahaluf.com

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