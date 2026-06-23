Torah Of Trauma Brings Ancient Jewish Wisdom To Modern Conversations On Healing

Torah Of Trauma by Chaya Lerner

Chaya Lerner reveals how timeless Torah teachings can help readers navigate trauma, grief, family challenges, and emotional recovery today.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaya Lerner, a clinical social worker and chaplain, offers a compelling perspective on emotional healing in Torah Of Trauma, a thought-provoking work that connects ancient Jewish wisdom with contemporary struggles. At a time when many individuals are seeking meaningful approaches to recovery and resilience, the book demonstrates how enduring spiritual teachings can provide guidance for challenges that remain deeply relevant across generations.

Drawing from Torah narratives, Hasidic literature, mystical writings, and contemporary Jewish commentary, Torah Of Trauma explores issues that affect countless individuals and families. Lerner addresses topics such as sibling rivalry, family dysfunction, addiction, abuse, grief, and personal adversity, presenting these experiences through both a spiritual and practical lens. The book combines personal reflection with thoughtful analysis, creating a framework that encourages understanding, growth, and healing.

The inspiration for the book emerged from Lerner’s extensive experience working with people facing emotional pain, loss, and trauma. Throughout her professional career, she observed that many modern struggles mirror the challenges encountered by biblical figures and communities throughout history. This realization inspired her to examine how ancient texts can offer valuable insights for people seeking clarity and strength in difficult circumstances.

At its core, the book highlights the enduring relevance of sacred teachings in a rapidly changing world. Rather than viewing traditional texts as disconnected from contemporary life, Lerner demonstrates how they can serve as practical resources for self-reflection and recovery. By uncovering connections between timeless wisdom and present-day experiences, she invites readers to engage with familiar stories in ways that support emotional and spiritual healing.

Torah Of Trauma is written for readers interested in spirituality, personal development, mental health, and faith-based approaches to healing. It also offers meaningful perspectives for caregivers, counselors, clergy members, and anyone supporting others through periods of grief or hardship. Through its accessible style and thoughtful insights, the book encourages readers to find hope, resilience, and renewed understanding within both ancient teachings and their own life experiences.

Lerner brings significant professional expertise and personal commitment to the subject matter. As a seasoned clinical social worker and chaplain, she has dedicated years to helping individuals and families navigate complex emotional challenges.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0hysRwip

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.