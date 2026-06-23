SIX60 at the Commonwealth Games - New Show Added Saturday 25 July 2026 Team New Zealand Announce SIX60 as their Commonwealth Games Entertainment Partner SIX60 announced as New Zealand Team entertainment partner for Glasgow 2026 as opening night sells out instantly Whatever you call it, it sounds like home. SIX60 turns linguistic critique into a global celebration of Whānau and grassroots connection Tickets via SIX60 website

Iconic Kiwi band SIX60 has officially joined forces with the New Zealand Team as their official Entertainment Partner for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Having a band like SIX60 part of New Zealand House feels authentic to who we are and how we want to show up on the world stage.” — New Zealand Team Commercial Director, Jonny Errington

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic Kiwi band SIX60 has officially joined forces with the New Zealand Team as their official Entertainment Partner for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. In a testament to the band’s massive international appeal, the opening Friday night show at New Zealand House has completely sold out, prompting the immediate addition of a second consecutive date to accommodate high demand.

The multi-platinum band will now perform two exclusive, intimate shows on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 July. For the Glasgow 2026 Games, New Zealand House will be based at Òran Mór, a stunning converted 19th-century church located in Glasgow’s vibrant West End. The venue is an established focal point for contemporary culture in the city, and fittingly, Òran Mór translates to ‘big song’ in Gaelic.

The partnership aims to bring the unique energy of Kiwi culture to the heart of Scotland this summer, providing an unforgettable celebration of sport, music and national pride.

"We’re pumped! We’ve seen photos of the venue and as a band we feel it will provide a special, intimate experience for Kiwis and locals alike," said SIX60 lead guitarist Ji Fraser.

"The Commonwealth Games mean a lot to New Zealanders, including us. Being on the world stage together in Glasgow, representing New Zealand together with athletes whose performances inspire us, is something we’re incredibly proud of. It really does hit differently when you’re overseas."

For the New Zealand Team, the collaboration represents a perfect cultural alignment for athletes, support staff and fans visiting the UK. New Zealand Team Commercial Director, Jonny Errington, noted that SIX60 was the definitive choice to bring a taste of home to the global stage.

"When we were looking to partner with a Kiwi band, SIX60’s name kept coming up," said Errington. "They cross generations, have their own unique sound and we feel are the perfect fit to give everyone at the Glasgow 2026 Games a taste of home. At any Games, New Zealand House is a special place where athletes, partners, friends and whānau can come together and feel a connection to home. Having a band like SIX60 part of New Zealand House feels authentic to who we are and how we want to show up on the world stage."

With the Friday night already sold out, tickets for the newly added Saturday 25 July performance are expected to move quickly as fans look to witness this historic cultural crossover.

RIGHT HERE RIGHT NOW 2026 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Thursday, 16 July 2026 – Luxor, Cologne, DE

Saturday, 18 July 2026 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

Tuesday, 21 July 2026 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, SP

Friday, 24 July 2026 – Òran Mór, Glasgow, Scotland

Wednesday, 7 October 2026 – ROYAL ALBERT HALL, LONDON, UK

Friday, 9 October 2026 – The Academy, Dublin, IE

Sunday, 11 October 2026 – Electric Bristol, Bristol, UK

Monday, 12 October 2026 – Academy 2, Manchester, UK

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 – La Bellevilloise, Paris, FR

Friday, 16 October 2026 – Komplex Klub, Zurich, CH

Sunday, 18 October 2026 – Futurum, Prague, CZ

Tickets & Info: https://six60.co.nz/pages/upcoming-gigs

SOCIAL LINKS

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/six60 - 284K followers

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialsix60 - 143.2K followers with 1.8M total likes

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Six60 - 424K followers

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yoFGoq2K9B_0MEbGM4JoQ - 173K subscribers

Media Opportunities & Interview Availability

SIX60 are available for broadcast, radio, and print interviews, alongside live acoustic sessions during their European run.

• Review tickets and press accreditation are strictly limited.

• Screening links for the documentary film SIX60: Till The Lights Go Out are available upon request and the director, Julia Parnell is available for comment.

• Music available upon request

Media Contact:

Dvibes Press & Promotion Team (Europe)

New Zealand Team Press Announcement here: https://olympic.org.nz/news/nz-team-and-six60-sign-special-partnership-for-glasgow-2026

#SIX60 #Glasgow2026 #NewZealandTeam #KiwiMusic #LiveMusicUK #ComonwealthGames #OranMor

SIX60 - Once In A Lifetime Show

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