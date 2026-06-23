Mylar Industry Report: Demand Growth Across Packaging, Electronics, and Food Sectors

Mylar Market Rising Demand

Food and beverages accounted for over half of global revenue in 2021 and remain the leading segment.

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mylar market is experiencing strong growth, driven by rising demand across end-use industries such as cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, and electrical & electronics. Mylar is increasingly preferred for packaging and insulation applications due to its durability, barrier properties, and versatility.According to Allied Market Research, the global mylar market was valued at $10.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $20.4 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% (2022–2031). The study offers insights into key investment areas, growth strategies, competitive landscape, and emerging market trends, making it useful for investors, stakeholders, and industry participants.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31643 Market Drivers and Trends:- Expanding use of mylar in packaging for food, cosmetics, and electronics- Growing demand for flexible and high-barrier packaging materials- Increasing adoption in food safety and preservation applications- Rising use of mylar tapes in industrial and electronic applicationsMarket Restraint:- Environmental concerns due to the non-biodegradable nature of mylarOpportunities:- Increasing demand for mylar-based tapes and specialty packaging solutionsSegment Insights:-By Application:- Bags and pouches dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of total share- Expected to maintain dominance through 2031, with the fastest growth rate (~7.1% CAGR)- Labels and laminates also represent significant segmentsBy End-Use Industry:- Food and beverages accounted for over half of global revenue in 2021 and remain the leading segment- Pharmaceuticals expected to grow at the fastest rate (~7.5% CAGR)- Cosmetics & personal care continues to show steady demandBy Region:- Asia-Pacific led the market with over half of global revenue in 2021- Expected to maintain dominance and record the highest growth (~7.2% CAGR)- Other regions include North America, Europe, and LAMEACompetitive Landscape:- Key players operating in the global mylar market include CS Hyde Company, Uline, FINE PACKAGE CO., LTD., Grafix Plastics, IMPAK Corporation, Jarrett Industries, BCW Diversified, Protective Packaging Corporation, RH Nuttall, and Tekra Corporation.These companies focus on strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market position and enhance global reach.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mylar-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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