A-Z From God to Thee: A New Christian's Guide to the Way Provides a Foundational Roadmap for Faith

A-Z From God to Thee by Becky A. Crowe A-Z From God to Thee Book Mockup International Impact Book Awards Winner Badge

Becky A. Crowe offers a Scripture-centered guide that helps new believers build confidence, understanding, and spiritual growth in their Christian journey.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Becky A. Crowe presents A-Z From God to Thee: A New Christian's Guide to the Way, an accessible and encouraging resource designed to help new believers establish a strong foundation in the Christian faith. Through a simple yet engaging format, the book introduces essential biblical concepts while guiding readers toward a deeper understanding of God's Word and their relationship with Jesus Christ.

In A-Z From God to Thee, Crowe uses each letter of the alphabet to highlight a key biblical principle that is important for spiritual growth and discipleship. Every concept is supported by three Scripture references that provide clarity and biblical context, allowing readers to explore foundational teachings directly from the Bible. The structure creates an easy-to-follow learning experience that helps new Christians navigate important aspects of their faith with confidence and understanding.

The inspiration behind the book comes from a desire to support individuals who are beginning their walk with Christ and may feel overwhelmed by the vastness of Scripture. Crowe recognized the need for a resource that presents biblical truths in a clear and approachable manner while encouraging readers to engage personally with God's Word. Her goal is to provide practical guidance that helps believers grow in faith from the earliest stages of their spiritual journey.

Beyond introducing foundational doctrines, A-Z From God to Thee explores themes of salvation, discipleship, spiritual growth, biblical understanding, and Christian living. The book emphasizes the importance of building a relationship with God through Scripture while encouraging readers to develop a stronger understanding of the principles that shape the Christian life. Its faith-centered approach offers encouragement for those seeking direction and spiritual maturity.

The book is intended for new Christians, individuals exploring the Christian faith, church members participating in discipleship programs, and anyone seeking a straightforward introduction to biblical teachings. Pastors, ministry leaders, and mentors may also find it a valuable resource for guiding others through the early stages of faith development. Its simple structure makes it accessible to readers of all ages and backgrounds.

Becky A. Crowe is an author committed to helping believers deepen their understanding of Scripture and strengthen their relationship with Christ. Through her writing, she seeks to encourage spiritual growth, biblical literacy, and faithful Christian living. A-Z From God to Thee: A New Christian's Guide to the Way reflects her passion for sharing the message of the Gospel and equipping readers with foundational truths that can support a lifetime of faith.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0a8YtASf

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