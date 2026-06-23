Kozarev Visits Mexico to Mark Eight Decades of Diplomatic Relations

As part of a multi-day working visit to the United Mexican States marking the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Dušan Kozarev met in Mexico City with Ambassador María Teresa Mercado Pérez, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.

Reaffirming the traditional friendship and close ties between the peoples of Serbia and Mexico, the interlocutors reviewed opportunities for further intensifying and strengthening the already strong bilateral relations.

The discussions focused on deepening economic ties, encouraging investment and increasing trade exchange, continuing successful multilateral cooperation, as well as enhancing contacts in the fields of security, culture, sports and education.

Commending the reform achievements of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and the ambitious “Plan México” development strategy, Kozarev presented Serbia’s development vision and the results achieved through the statesmanlike leadership of President Aleksandar Vučić, particularly in the areas of economic growth, infrastructure development and the improvement of citizens’ living standards. On that occasion, he emphasized that Serbia has tripled its gross domestic product since 2012, representing one of the most significant indicators of the country’s overall progress.

The interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual commitment to continuing political dialogue through regular consultations, exchanges of visits at high and highest levels, and through the established practice of meetings on the margins of international organizations and regional forums.

Kozarev conveyed Serbia’s gratitude to Mexico for its consistent and principled position of non-recognition of the unilaterally declared independence of so-called Kosovo, underscoring Serbia’s commitment to respect for international law, military neutrality, and cooperation among states on an equal footing through the system of international organizations, particularly those operating under the auspices of the United Nations.

Recalling that Belgrade will host the Specialized Expo 2027 in 2027, Kozarev stated that Mexico’s participation would further reaffirm the close relations between the two countries.

During his stay in Mexico City, Kozarev also met with José Manuel Medina Madrid, Secretary-General of Mexico’s National Intelligence Center.

In a substantive discussion, the interlocutors explored opportunities for further enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences across various fields, with particular emphasis on the prevention of cyber threats, the fight against organized crime, strengthening institutional ties and capacities in the security and defence sectors, as well as cooperation related to the organization of major international events, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Specialized Expo 2027 in Belgrade.

As part of the visit programme, a ceremonial reception marking eight decades of diplomatic relations between Serbia and Mexico was hosted at the Embassy of Serbia in Mexico. On that occasion, Secretary-General Kozarev and Ambassador Aureni Aguirre O. Sunza, representative of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressed members of the diplomatic corps, media representatives and distinguished public figures, jointly conveying the message that this anniversary serves as a strong impetus for the further strengthening of the comprehensive ties between the two countries.