KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture and Rural Development achieves successful completion of foot-and-mouth disease vaccinations in eThekwini Municipality

Foot-and-Mouth Disease update

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has achieved another milestone with the successful completion of foot-and-mouth disease vaccinations in the eThekwini Municipality, marking it the 6th district completed to date.

A total of 21 209 animals were inoculated with life-saving jabs across 89 dip tanks in all locations, including uMlazi, Adams Mission, Inanda, uMbumbulu, uThongathi, and Hazelmere, as part of veterinary-led services, with 20 428 animals ear-tagged in eThekwini.

The mass vaccination plan, which started in late February this year, has seen over 1.1 million animals vaccinated, with districts such as uGu, Harry Gwala, uMkhanyakude, Zululand, uMgungundlovu and eThekwini now complete.

The uThukela District is scheduled to begin vaccinations from 19 June to 11 July 2026, with three local municipalities - oKhahlamba, Inkosi Langalibalele, and Alfred Duma. This district boasts a cattle census exceeding 200 thousand across its 320 designated dip tanks.

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