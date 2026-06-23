Electoral Commission South Africans encourages South Afficans register to vote on day two of registration weekend

Final hours: South Africans encouraged to register to vote on day two of registration weekend

The Electoral Commission confirms that day two of the voter registration weekend got off to an even better start.

The majority of registrations (over 90%) are being conducted in person at registration stations. Online registration remains available beyond the weekend as an additional modality of registration.

Despite the inclement weather conditions in person registrations are ongoing. Initial indications are that KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are leading in total registration activity, followed by Gauteng and Limpopo.

The Commission urges all eligible South Africans who have not yet registered, as well as those needing to update their details, to take advantage of the remaining hours of the second and final day of the voter registration weekend to register ahead of the 4

November local government elections. Voting stations across the country will remain open until 17h00 to assist voters to register and verify their registration information.

The Electoral Commission will announce the outcome of the voter registration weekend at a media briefing on Monday, 22 June 2026 @ 14h00 – 15h00 at the Election House in Centurion.

For media queries: Please contact Kate Bapela on 082 600 6386

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